NBA

How To Watch NBA Finals Game 4 | Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Celtics took the 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday thanks to sensational fourth quarter defense where they limited Golden State to 11 points in a 116-100 win.

It was an exceptional defensive game for Robert Williams, who had 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Also, when NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart contested a Warriors shooter, Golden State was 0 for 9. Offensively, five Celtics reached double digits in scoring with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 27 points.

In game four, the Celtics (-164) are favoured, while the Warriors (+144) are the underdog. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. Game four of the NBA Finals from Boston can be seen on Friday at 9pm ET on ABC in the United States and TSN4 in Canada.

Topics  
Celtics NBA Warriors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

