How To Watch NBA Finals Game 4 | Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream

The Boston Celtics took the 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday thanks to sensational fourth quarter defense where they limited Golden State to 11 points in a 116-100 win.

It was an exceptional defensive game for Robert Williams, who had 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Also, when NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart contested a Warriors shooter, Golden State was 0 for 9. Offensively, five Celtics reached double digits in scoring with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 27 points.

In game four, the Celtics (-164) are favoured, while the Warriors (+144) are the underdog. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. Game four of the NBA Finals from Boston can be seen on Friday at 9pm ET on ABC in the United States and TSN4 in Canada.