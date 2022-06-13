How to Watch NBA Finals Game 5 | Free NBA Finals Live Stream

Game five of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place on Monday with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Currently the best out of seven series is deadlocked at two games apiece.

The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada with a 9 p.m. ET start time. All the games of the NBA Finals are shown on ABC in the United States, while TSN and Rogers Sportsnet share the series in Canada. TSN has games one, three, four, and if necessary, game seven. Meanwhile Sportsnet has games two, five, and six.

In game five, the Warriors (-170) are the favourite over the Celtics (+150). Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. One reason why Golden State needs to be considered the favourite is because of the winning culture the Warriors have been able to put together over the last decade. Golden State won the NBA Finals in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The Celtics meanwhile are looking for their first NBA title since 2008.

Game Four

The Warriors are coming off a game four win where they defeated the Boston Celtics 107-97. Point guard Stephen Curry of Akron, Ohio was extremely effective as he was one of two Warriors players with a double-double. The 34-year-old veteran had 43 points and 10 rebounds. The other Warriors player with a double-double was Andrew Wiggins of Toronto, Ontario. The Canadian small forward had 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 16 rebounds were a career high for Wiggins in the regular season or playoffs.

Fourth Quarters

Television viewers will also have to watch the entire games, especially the fourth quarter. The Celtics dominated the fourth quarter in games one and three, and came out on top. Meanwhile, the Warriors had the decisive edge in the final 12 minutes in the final stanza on Friday. The fact that there has not been a game since Friday could benefit the Warriors, as their nucleus is older than the Celtics, and could help from the extra day of rest.