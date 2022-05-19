How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 19

Game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the National Basketball Association playoffs takes place on Thursday with the Miami Heat (-160) hosting the Boston Celtics (+140) in south Florida. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag) What we saw in game one of the series on Tuesday was a dominant third quarter for Miami, as they outscored the Celtics 39-14 during this time en route to a 118-107 win. Miami’s leading scorer was Jimmy Butler, who scored 41 points.

The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet One in Canada with a game time of 8:30 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.