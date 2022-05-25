How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 25

Game five of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Wednesday with the Miami Heat (+125) hosting the Boston Celtics (-145) at the FTX Arena in Miami. It is interesting that the Celtics are the slim favourite, even though they are on the road. In the last game on Monday, the Celtics tied the series at two games apiece with a 102-82 win thanks to 31 points by Jayson Tatum. Boston’s defense was excellent in the early going in game four limiting Miami to 11 first quarter points. The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet One in Canada. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.