How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Live Streaming Tonight For Free

The new 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the Wells Fargo Center. It’s a Los Angeles tungsten clash to enjoy too as the Lakers and the Clippers battle it out at the Crypto.com Arena. Here is how you can watch the Bucks vs 76ers and Clippers vs Lakers games for free via our NBA live stream anywhere in the US.

How To Watch NBA Streams For Bucks vs 76ers & LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are without several of their big name players, including Khris Middleton, who missed the majority of the last campaign due to a sprained knee, and who will miss the first few weeks of this season after having wrist surgery.

The Bucks do however have two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also has a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt.

Both of these sides are fairly evenly matched, after finishing in a tie for second place last season in the Easter Conference, before both losing in the play-offs.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to bounce back from opening day defeat, where they lost by nine points on their travels to the Boston Celtics. They are the favorites here however on their home turf.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Live Stream Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to bounce back from opening day defeat, where they were beaten by 14 points by the Golden State Warriors.

Lebron James and his teammates are already searching for answers after opening day defeat. Despite 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists from James, as well as strong games from both Russell Westbrook (19 pts) and Anthony Davis (27 points), the Lakers have it all to do and need to play more as a team rather than individuals if they are to succeed this season.

For the Clippers, they are a lot of peoples choice to go all the way this year. The return of Kawhi Leonard after a two year absence and the addition of John Wall from the Rockets will certainly have bolstered their chances at making the NBA Finals.

The return of Leonard is a huge bonus for the Clippers, after he missed the entire season last year following a knew procedure. Early signs this pre-season suggest that ‘The Claw’ may be back to his best with his injury worries behind him. The Clippers will finally get to pair Leonard with Paul George to give them one of the NBA’s most lethal partnerships on the court.

The Clippers are rightly the favorites here, but if the Lakers can click and get their chemistry going, they are a force to be reckoned with for sure.

