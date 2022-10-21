NFL picks

How To Watch NFL Streams For Every Game: Watch NFL Games On Sunday 23rd October For Free

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The new 2022/23 NFL season continues on Sunday with 12 games for Football fans to get their teeth stuck into. Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders are just three of the standout games from a packed day of NFL action. Here is how you can watch every game of football for free via our NFL live stream from anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports.

How To Watch NFL Streams For Every Game On Sunday

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch all 12 NFL Football live streams online for FREE

Best NFL Live Streaming Sites For Every Football Game On Sunday

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Sunday NFL Football Preview

Sunday afternoon and evening (October 23rd) sees 12 huge games go down in the NFL. Football fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NFL go head-to-head this afternoon and tonight.

The 12 games from the NFL today include:

  • Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers
  • Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals
  • Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
  • Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders
  • New York Jets vs Denver Broncos
  • Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Seattle Seahawks vs LA Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers

With a feast of NFL action to get stuck into o Sunday afternoon and evening, ensure you don’t miss a single touchdown by watching any of the above matches vis Jazzsports’ excellent live streaming service. The live stream is completely free and available to anyone who resides in the US.

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of  Sunday’s 12 NFL fixtures:

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Odds

Bet Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +230 -280 Jazz logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Odds

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -650 +475 Jazz logo
Point Spread -13.0 (-110) +13.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 39.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Bet Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +230 -280 Jazz logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 47.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Odds

Bet Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +265 -330 Jazz logo
Point Spread +7.0 (-110) -7.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 49.0 (-110) Over 49.0 (-110) Jazz logo

New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Bet NY Giants Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +140 -160 Jazz logo
Point Spread +3.0 (-105) -3.0 (-115) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 43.0 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Odds

Bet Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline +120 -140 Jazz logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110)
 Jazz logo
Total Points Under 42.0 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders Odds

Bet Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline -220 +180 Jazz logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 41.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Jazz logo

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos Odds

Bet NY Jets Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline -110 -110 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.0 (-105) +1.0 (-115) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 38.0 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Bet Houston Texas Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +250 -310 Jazz logo
Point Spread +7.0 (-110) -7.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Seattle Seahawks vs LA Chargers Odds

Bet Seattle Seahawks LA Chargers Play
Moneyline +195 -235 Jazz logo
Point Spread +5.0 (-110) -5.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 50.0 (-110) Over 5.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline -135 +115 Jazz logo
Point Spread -2.0 (-110) +2.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 49.0 (-110) Over 49.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Bet Miami Dolphins Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -340 +270 Jazz logo
Point Spread -7.0 (-115) +7.0 (-105) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Jazz logo

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Lets get right to it, here is how you can take advantage of Jazzsports’ generous NFL sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, sportsbook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. That’s not all, Jazzsports have more exclusive offers available for you. All you have to do is sign up!

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Topics  
Betting Guides NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Arrow to top