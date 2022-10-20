How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game: Watch NHL Live Streaming Tonight For Free

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with 12 games for Ice Hockey fans to get their teeth stuck into. Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres are just three of the standout games from a packed night of NHL action. Here is how you can watch every game if ice hockey for free via our NHL live stream anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports.
How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game Tonight
- Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in all your details
- Make a deposit into your account and watch all 12 NHL Ice Hockey live streams online for FREE
Best NHL Live Streaming Sites For Every Ice Hockey Game
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Thursday Night NHL Ice Hockey Preview
Thursday night (October 20th) sees 12 huge games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice this evening.
The 12 games from the NHL tonight include:
- Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators
- Montréal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes
- New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks
- Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals
- Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings
- Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars
- New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils
- Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks
- Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes
- Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres
- Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets
With a feast of NHL action to get stuck into tonight, ensure you don’t miss a single hit of the puck by watching any of the above matches vis Jazzsports’ excellent live streaming service. The live stream is completely free and available to anyone who resides in the US.
Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 12 NHL fixtures:
Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks Odds
|Bet
|Boston Bruins
|Anaheim Ducks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-220
|+180
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+110)
|+1.5 (-130)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators Odds
|Bet
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Nashville Predators
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-225)
|-1.5 (+185)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+105)
|Over 6.5 (-125)
Montréal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes Odds
|Bet
|Montréal Canadiens
|Arizona Coyotes
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+140)
|+1.5 (-160)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-105)
|Over 6.5 (-115)
New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks Odds
|Bet
|New York Rangers
|San Jose Sharks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-280
|+230
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-120)
|Over 6.5 (+100)
Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals Odds
|Bet
|Ottawa Senators
|Washington Capitals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+200)
|+1.5 (-240)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+110)
|Over 6.5 (-130)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings Odds
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Los Angeles Kings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-185
|+165
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+135)
|+1.5 (-155)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Odds
|Bet
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Dallas Stars
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+145)
|+1.5 (-165)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-105)
|Over 6.5 (-115)
New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils Odds
|Bet
|New York Islanders
|New Jersey Devils
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+120
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+180)
|+1.5 (-220)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-125)
|Over 6.5 (+105)
Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks Odds
|Bet
|Minnesota Wild
|Vancouver Canucks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-175
|+155
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+140)
|+1.5 (-160)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+110)
|Over 6.5 (-130)
Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds
|Bet
|Edmonton Oilers
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+200)
|+1.5 (-240)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+105)
|Over 6.5 (-125)
Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres Odds
|Bet
|Calgary Flames
|Buffalo Sabres
|Play
|Moneyline
|-280
|+230
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Odds
|Bet
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Winnipeg Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-200
|+170
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+130)
|+1.5 (-150)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+105)
|Over 6.5 (-125)
The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes
Lets get right to it, here is how you can take advantage of Jazzsports’ generous sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. That’s not all, Jazzsports have more exclusive offers available for you. All you have to do is sign up!
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Description
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|JazzSports Welcome Bonus
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Reload Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|20% Reload Cash Bonus
|20% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Racebook Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|Referral Bonus
|200% up to $200
|INSIDERS
|Claim here