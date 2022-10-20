NHL News and Rumors

How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game: Watch NHL Live Streaming Tonight For Free

Paul Kelly
NHL Toronto Maple Leafs Arinzona Coyotes
The new 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with 12 games for Ice Hockey fans to get their teeth stuck into. Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres are just three of the standout games from a packed night of NHL action. Here is how you can watch every game if ice hockey for free via our NHL live stream anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports.

How To Watch NHL Streams For Every Game Tonight

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch all 12 NHL Ice Hockey live streams online for FREE

Best NHL Live Streaming Sites For Every Ice Hockey Game

Thursday Night NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Thursday night (October 20th) sees 12 huge games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice this evening.

The 12 games from the NHL tonight include:

  • Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks
  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators
  • Montréal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes
  • New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks
  • Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals
  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings
  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars
  • New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils
  • Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes
  • Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres
  • Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets

With a feast of NHL action to get stuck into tonight, ensure you don’t miss a single hit of the puck by watching any of the above matches vis Jazzsports’ excellent live streaming service. The live stream is completely free and available to anyone who resides in the US.

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 12 NHL fixtures:

Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks Odds

Bet Boston Bruins Anaheim Ducks Play
Moneyline -220 +180 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+110) +1.5 (-130) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-120) Jazz logo

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators Odds

Bet Columbus Blue Jackets Nashville Predators Play
Moneyline +115 -135 Jazz logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-225) -1.5 (+185) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+105) Over 6.5 (-125) Jazz logo

Montréal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes Odds

Bet Montréal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Play
Moneyline -165 +145 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-160) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (-105) Over 6.5 (-115) Jazz logo

New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks Odds

Bet New York Rangers San Jose Sharks Play
Moneyline -280 +230 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (-120) Over 6.5 (+100) Jazz logo

Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals Odds

Bet Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals Play
Moneyline -120 +100 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+200) +1.5 (-240) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+110) Over 6.5 (-130) Jazz logo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

Bet Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings Play
Moneyline -185 +165 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-155) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-120) Jazz logo

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Odds

Bet Toronto Maple Leafs Dallas Stars Play
Moneyline -165 +145 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+145) +1.5 (-165) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (-105) Over 6.5 (-115) Jazz logo

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils Odds

Bet New York Islanders New Jersey Devils Play
Moneyline -140 +120 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+180) +1.5 (-220) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (-125) Over 6.5 (+105) Jazz logo

Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks Odds

Bet Minnesota Wild Vancouver Canucks Play
Moneyline -175 +155 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-160) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+110) Over 6.5 (-130) Jazz logo

Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

Bet Edmonton Oilers Carolina Hurricanes Play
Moneyline -120 +100 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+200) +1.5 (-240) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+105) Over 6.5 (-125) Jazz logo

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres Odds

Bet Calgary Flames Buffalo Sabres Play
Moneyline -280 +230 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-120) Jazz logo

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Odds

Bet Vegas Golden Knights Winnipeg Jets Play
Moneyline -200 +170 Jazz logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+130) +1.5 (-150) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 6.5 (+105) Over 6.5 (-125) Jazz logo

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
