In the world of college football, the stakes are always high, and Week 4 will be no different for the Buckeyes. Now, ranked sixth, Ohio State is gearing up for a pivotal showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The Buckeyes are determined to continue their winning streak, and this week’s matchup is a top-10 clash expected to keeps fans on the edge of their seats. You won’t want to miss it, so here’s your guide on how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football with a live stream, for free.

🏈 Event: Ohio State (6) vs. Notre Dame (9)

Ohio State (6) vs. Notre Dame (9) 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 ⏰ Time: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🎲 Odds: Ohio State -3.5 -106 / O/U 55.5 -110

Ohio State and Notre Dame face each other in a massive top-10 clash with College Football Playoff implications in Week 4. It’s the first real challenge for either team, and the eyes of the college football world will be sure to be watching.

For those eager to witness the Buckeyes’ first big test in pursuit of the 2024 National Championship, dive into our guide below to watch Ohio State Football’s clash against Notre Dame for free this Saturday.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

South Bend is not an easy place to go into and come away with a result, but if the Buckeyes want to be in pole position for a CFP place, they will need to just that on Saturday.

Sportsbooks are expecting the Buckeyes to beat the Irish, but have this one marked as a close contest. OSU are favored by 3.5 according to BetOnline, with a total of 55.5.

The kick-off for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on NBC.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Ohio State -3.5 -106 Over 55.5 -110 Notre Dame +3.5 -114 Under 55.5 -110

How to Watch Ohio State Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the NBC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes NBC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes NBC. DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football fans a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, offering college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes NBC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to all of the big college football games can be a tempting option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Ohio State Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their college football viewing experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games including Ohio State games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Alabama to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Free Live College Football Streaming: Immerse yourself in the excitement of college football with real-time streaming, enhancing your game day experience.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of college football with real-time streaming, enhancing your game day experience. Exclusive Betting Offers: Access a wide array of bonuses and incentives that go beyond the standard welcome package, providing added value to dedicated bettors.

Access a wide array of bonuses and incentives that go beyond the standard welcome package, providing added value to dedicated bettors. Diverse Sports Coverage: Explore a comprehensive selection of sports, ensuring there’s always a thrilling event to capture your interest. From college football to cricket, BetOnline has all your sports needs covered.

Explore a comprehensive selection of sports, ensuring there’s always a thrilling event to capture your interest. From college football to cricket, BetOnline has all your sports needs covered. Live Wagering Thrills: Engage in dynamic in-game betting, keeping you on the edge of your seat as the action unfolds.

Engage in dynamic in-game betting, keeping you on the edge of your seat as the action unfolds. Flexible Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Enjoy a seamless and varied range of deposit and withdrawal methods that cater to modern bettors, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as well as traditional options like VISA and Mastercard.

Enjoy a seamless and varied range of deposit and withdrawal methods that cater to modern bettors, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as well as traditional options like VISA and Mastercard. No KYC Verification Needed: Bet with confidence, knowing that your personal information remains confidential and secure.

Bet with confidence, knowing that your personal information remains confidential and secure. Support for Local Teams: Show your support for your favorite in-state teams by placing bets that are not typically available at traditional sportsbooks.

Show your support for your favorite in-state teams by placing bets that are not typically available at traditional sportsbooks. Lower Age Restrictions: BetOnline welcomes younger enthusiasts, allowing those aged 18 and up to participate in the action.

BetOnline welcomes younger enthusiasts, allowing those aged 18 and up to participate in the action. Exceptional Customer Service: Navigate your betting journey with a dedicated support team that prioritizes your needs and concerns.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its variety of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season, especially if you are after somewhere to watch Ohio State football for free.

College Football Betting Guides 2023