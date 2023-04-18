How to watch or stream tonight’s Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum TV Choice, and DirecTV Stream carry NBA TV and offer free trials. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as a 10-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Hawks vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics 📊 Record: Hawks (42-42, 37-46-1 ATS) | Celtics (58-25, 46-36-1 ATS)

Hawks (42-42, 37-46-1 ATS) | Celtics (58-25, 46-36-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: NBA TV

NBA TV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks +10 (-107) | Celtics -10 (-113)

How to watch or stream Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

First off, Sling TV is the cheapest service for reliable, high-quality streaming. Sling Orange is priced at $40 per month. Plus, your first month is only $20. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. It’s a win-win alternative.

Sling TV is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One.

Next, DirecTV Stream is a solid option. It costs $69.99 per month. Along with a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Network channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included.

To watch or stream the Hawks vs. Celtics game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days fuboTV $82.99 per month 7 Days

Furthermore, Hulu + Live TV costs $75.99 per month. A 7-day free trial is available, so fans can watch all three NBA games tonight for free. The service is also compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Listed NBA channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ABC, and TNT.

To watch or stream Game 2 for free, YouTube TV is the best streaming service, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

As for fuboTV, this service offers a 7-day free trial. FuboTV Pro costs $74.99 per month. For NBA TV, viewers have to pay an additional $7.99 each month for the Fubo Extra package. This package gives customers an additional 44 extra channels, and it also includes NHL Network and MLB Network.

The biggest problem with fuboTV is the streaming service not carrying TNT, TBS, or TruTV. This will be an issue for die-hard basketball fans come time to the NBA Playoffs or NCAA Tournament each year. Not to worry — there’s a better option below.

YouTube TV is the best choice for NBA fans for a few reasons. Along with receiving a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, TruTV, and NBA TV for $65 per month.

This streaming app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox. For the bottom line, YouTube TV is the most desirable choice for basketball fans. The free trial is excellent for first-time subscribers, and the games are enjoyable to watch in HD quality.

