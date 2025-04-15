PFL

How to Watch PFL 3: Date, Time, Fight Card

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
pfl world tournament (1)

The PFL World Tournament continues in Orlando, Florida, with a stacked fight card, highlighted by a middleweight tournament matchup between former PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and former Bellator middleweight title challenger Fabian Edwards. Find everything you need to know about PFL 3, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Professional Fighters League’s 2025 World Tournament 3 arrives this Friday, April 18, at Universal Studios Florida, promising another night of high-stakes, single-elimination MMA action. This week’s event features the opening rounds for the men’s lightweight and middleweight brackets, with a $500,000 grand prize awaiting the last man standing in each division.

The lightweight field has already seen shakeups, with Alexander Shabliy and Jordan Newman both forced out. Brent Primus, a former Bellator champion, now steps in to face Vinicius Cenci, while Nick Maximov replaces Newman to battle Khalid Murtazaliev. Other lightweight matchups to watch include Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese and Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis—both bouts featuring proven finishers and tournament veterans.

In the middleweight bracket, former PFL champion Sadibou Sy takes on rising prospect Dalton Rosta, while Mike Shipman faces Joshua Silveira in a clash of international styles. Aaron Jeffery meets Murad Ramazanov in a bout that could produce a dark horse contender.

With the PFL’s new knockout tournament format, every fight is do-or-die—one loss and a fighter’s championship dreams are over. The action airs live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and DAZN internationally, with fans in 190 countries tuning in. Expect drama, upsets, and breakout performances as the road to the August finals heats up in Orlando.

How to Watch PFL 3

  • 🥊 PFL 3: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • 🕙 Time: 4:30 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Universal Studios Florida | Orlando, FL
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN2
  • 📊 PFL Stats: Kasanganay 18-5 | Edwards 13-4
  • 🎲 PFL Odds: Kasanganay (-180) | Edwards (+140)

PFL Fight Card

The full PFL 3 fight card has been released with Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards headlining this fight card.

There will be 9 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and short-notice newcomer Vinicius Cenci. Opening up the main card is a lightweight bout between Mads Burnell and Jay Jay Wilson. Up next is a lightweight tournament bout between the 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov taking on newcomer Marc Diakiese.

Then we have in the co-main event a middleweight tournament bout between Dalton Rosta and former PFL champion Sadibou Sy.

PFL 3 Main Card (ESPN 2 7 P.M. ET)

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
  • Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson

PFL 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN 2,  4:30 P.M. ET)

  • Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci
  • Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
  • Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Nick Maximov
Topics  
PFL
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To PFL

PFL
pfl vs bellator

How to Watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2024
PFL
pfl bellator
PFL CEO Disappointed by Lost Cyborg vs. Harrison Megafight, Vows to Move Forward
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 26 2024
PFL
pfl
PFL 2024 Season, A Flyweight Shakeup and More
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 25 2024
PFL
larissa pacheco
PFL Star Eager for Champion vs. Champion Clash After Kayla Harrison UFC Signing
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 25 2024
PFL
pfl
PFL Headed to Saudi Arabia for ‘Super Fight’ Series Following Investment Agreement with SRJ
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
PFL
olivier aubin mercier reebok
2023 PFL Finalists Set, Including Three Potential Repeat $1 Million Winners
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 26 2023
PFL
larissa pacheco
2023 PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Ferreira and Pacheco Score Knockout Victories
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top