How to Watch PFL 3: Date, Time, Fight Card

The PFL World Tournament continues in Orlando, Florida, with a stacked fight card, highlighted by a middleweight tournament matchup between former PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and former Bellator middleweight title challenger Fabian Edwards. Find everything you need to know about PFL 3, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Professional Fighters League’s 2025 World Tournament 3 arrives this Friday, April 18, at Universal Studios Florida, promising another night of high-stakes, single-elimination MMA action. This week’s event features the opening rounds for the men’s lightweight and middleweight brackets, with a $500,000 grand prize awaiting the last man standing in each division.

The lightweight field has already seen shakeups, with Alexander Shabliy and Jordan Newman both forced out. Brent Primus, a former Bellator champion, now steps in to face Vinicius Cenci, while Nick Maximov replaces Newman to battle Khalid Murtazaliev. Other lightweight matchups to watch include Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese and Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis—both bouts featuring proven finishers and tournament veterans.

In the middleweight bracket, former PFL champion Sadibou Sy takes on rising prospect Dalton Rosta, while Mike Shipman faces Joshua Silveira in a clash of international styles. Aaron Jeffery meets Murad Ramazanov in a bout that could produce a dark horse contender.

With the PFL’s new knockout tournament format, every fight is do-or-die—one loss and a fighter’s championship dreams are over. The action airs live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and DAZN internationally, with fans in 190 countries tuning in. Expect drama, upsets, and breakout performances as the road to the August finals heats up in Orlando.

How to Watch PFL 3

📅 Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

🕙 Time: 4:30 pm ET

🏟 Location: Universal Studios Florida | Orlando, FL

📺 TV Channel: ESPN2

📊 PFL Stats: Kasanganay 18-5 | Edwards 13-4

🎲 PFL Odds: Kasanganay (-180) | Edwards (+140)

PFL Fight Card

The full PFL 3 fight card has been released with Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards headlining this fight card.

There will be 9 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and short-notice newcomer Vinicius Cenci. Opening up the main card is a lightweight bout between Mads Burnell and Jay Jay Wilson. Up next is a lightweight tournament bout between the 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov taking on newcomer Marc Diakiese.

Then we have in the co-main event a middleweight tournament bout between Dalton Rosta and former PFL champion Sadibou Sy.

PFL 3 Main Card (ESPN 2 7 P.M. ET)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson

PFL 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, 4:30 P.M. ET)

Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci

Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman

Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Nick Maximov