How to Watch Power Slap 6: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Power Slap 6, the highly anticipated event set to take place on Friday, February 9 during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, is poised to deliver an exhilarating showdown between two formidable competitors. The headline bout will feature “KO Chris” Thomas, with an impressive record of 5-0 and 5 KOs, defending his title against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz, who boasts a record of 4-2, including 1 KO. This championship grudge match between the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2, promises to be a clash of titans, captivating audiences with its raw intensity and high-stakes drama.

The event, which will be held at the Durango Casino & Resort, has generated significant buzz within the slap fighting community and beyond. As the pinnacle of the Power Slap series, Power Slap 6 is expected to showcase awe-inspiring displays of power, technique, and unwavering determination as these two elite athletes vie for the Welterweight title.

The rivalry between “KO Chris” and Muniz has been a focal point of anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting the culmination of their intense competition. The event’s significance is further underscored by its timing during Super Bowl weekend, adding an extra layer of excitement and drawing attention from sports enthusiasts worldwide

As the countdown to Power Slap 6 continues, all eyes are on “KO Chris” and Muniz, as they prepare to leave it all in the ring in pursuit of victory and glory. The stage is set for a monumental showdown that is sure to etch itself into the annals of slap fighting history.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about Power Slap 6 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch Power Slap 6

🥊 Power Slap 6: “KO Chris” Thomas vs. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz

“KO Chris” Thomas vs. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz 📅 Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024 🕙 Time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Durango Resort | Las Vegas, Nevada

Durango Resort | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Rumble

Rumble 📊 Power Slap Stats: “KO Chris” 5-0 | Muniz 4-2

“KO Chris” 5-0 | Muniz 4-2 🎲 Power Slap Odds: “KO Chris” (-300) | Pyfer (+240)

Power Slap 6 Fight Card

The full Power Slap 6 fight card has been released with “KO Chris” Thomas vs. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz for the welterweight title headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the super heavyweight division between Danie Van Heerden and Makini Manu. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the heavyweight division between Nate Burnard and “The King of Kings” Ryan Phillips.

Then we have a scrap in the heavyweight division between seasoned veteran Dorian Perez and Brian Ellis. Up after that, in the co-main event is a women’s lightweight match between Sheena Bathory and newcomer Jackie Cataline.

Power Slap 6 Main Card (Rumble 11 P.M. ET)

Christapher Thomas vs. Emanuel Muniz – Welterweight title

Sheena Bathory vs. Jackie Cataline – Lightweight

Dorian Perez vs. Brian Ellis – Heavyweight

Nate Burnard vs. Ryan Phillips – Heavyweight

Power Slap 6 Preliminary Card (Rumble, 9 P.M. ET)

Danie Van Heerden vs. Makini Manu – catchweight

Wesley Drain vs. Garrett Grimes – Middleweight

Garrett Blakesslee vs. TJ Thomas – Light heavyweight

Delvin Hamlett vs. Vernon Cathey – Light heavyweight

Power Slap 6 Early Preliminary Card (Rumble, 7:30 P.M. ET)