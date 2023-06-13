Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla and stream the WBC Super Lightweight title fight.
Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla will be live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Prograis will defend his WBC Super Lightweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Danielito Zorrilla.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Prograis vs Zorrilla fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel
- 🥊 Boxing PPV: Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla
- 📅 Prograis vs. Zorrilla Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- 🕙 When is Prograis vs. Zorrilla: 8:00 P.M. ET
- 🏟 Where is Prograis vs. Zorrilla: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
- 🏆 Main Event: Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla
- 📊 Boxing Stats: Regis Prograis 28-1, 24 KO | Danielito Zorrilla 17-1, 13 KO
How to Watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla With A Free Live Stream
The Taylor vs Lopez Jr. fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to DAZN streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch the Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on Prograis vs. Zorrilla
- Stream the Prograis vs. Zorrilla fight for free
Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Fight Card
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla will go toe-to-toe for the WBC super lightweight title.
Regis Prograis, also known as “Rougarou,” is known for his speed, athleticism, precise counterpunching, defensive reflexes, and power. Fighting out of the southpaw stance, Prograis has an 82.76% KO rate. In his last fight, he won the WBC title by knocking out Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.
- Regis Prograis (C) vs. Danielito Zorrilla
- Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon
- Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman
- Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid
- Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith
- Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis
- Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto