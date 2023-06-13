Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla and stream the WBC Super Lightweight title fight.

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla will be live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prograis will defend his WBC Super Lightweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Danielito Zorrilla.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Prograis vs Zorrilla fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla 📅 Prograis vs. Zorrilla Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 🕙 When is Prograis vs. Zorrilla: 8:00 P.M. ET

8:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Prograis vs. Zorrilla: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏆 Main Event: Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla 📊 Boxing Stats: Regis Prograis 28-1, 24 KO | Danielito Zorrilla 17-1, 13 KO

How to Watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla With A Free Live Stream

The Taylor vs Lopez Jr. fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to DAZN streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Prograis vs. Zorrilla Stream the Prograis vs. Zorrilla fight for free

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Fight Card

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla will go toe-to-toe for the WBC super lightweight title.

Regis Prograis, also known as “Rougarou,” is known for his speed, athleticism, precise counterpunching, defensive reflexes, and power. Fighting out of the southpaw stance, Prograis has an 82.76% KO rate. In his last fight, he won the WBC title by knocking out Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.

Danielito Zorrilla, nicknamed “El Zorro,” is a talented fighter from Puerto Rico with a height of 175 cm and a reach of 178 cm, giving him a slight advantage over Prograis in terms of height and reach. Zorrilla has a 72.2% KO rate and has shown his skills by defeating tough opponents like Pablo Cesar Cano and Ruslan Madiyar.

This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive battle between two skilled fighters with contrasting styles. As both fighters aim to prove themselves as the best in their division, fans can expect a thrilling contest that showcases the best of boxing.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla.

Regis Prograis (C) vs. Danielito Zorrilla

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon

Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman

Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid

Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith

Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto