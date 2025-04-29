How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Date, Time, Fight Card

The heart of New York City will beat to the rhythm of fists and ambition this Friday night as The Ring’s “Fatal Fury: Times Square” transforms the crossroads of the world into boxing’s grandest open-air stage. This tripleheader, streamed live on DAZN PPV, promises not just spectacle but seismic implications for the sport’s elite.

Looking to make an Empire Statement in Times Square 🗽🥊 Buy FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves out now and watch The Ring’s @FATALFURY_PR card LIVE on DAZN on May 2nd. pic.twitter.com/JNmZWWed3t — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 28, 2025

Headlining is the explosive welterweight showdown between Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Garcia (24-1-1 NC, 20 KOs), returning from a year-long suspension after his controversial no contest with Devin Haney, calls this the biggest fight of his career, and for good reason. A win not only cements his comeback but all but guarantees a blockbuster Haney rematch later this year. But Romero (16-2, 13 KOs), with his 81% knockout ratio, is no mere stepping stone. The Las Vegas puncher insists he’s already bested Garcia in sparring and vows to make it three for three under the bright Manhattan lights.

The undercard is equally compelling. Devin Haney, the division’s master tactician, faces former world champion Jose Ramirez in a welterweight chess match with real stakes. Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight crown on the line against the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr., a bout with unification and pound-for-pound ramifications.

Times Square has hosted New Year’s Eve, ticker-tape parades, and world-changing moments. But on May 2, it becomes boxing’s battleground-a night where careers will pivot, legacies will be written, and the city that never sleeps will roar for the sweet science.

How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

🥊 Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

📅 Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Times Square | New York, New York

Times Square | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 📊 Boxing Stats: Garcia 24-1 | Romero. 16-2

Garcia 24-1 | Romero. 16-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Garcia (-900) | Romero (+550)

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero PPV Price

The pay-per-view (PPV) price for The Ring’s Fatal Fury: Times Square fight card, headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero, is set at $59.99 in the United States on DAZN PPV. This price grants access to the full event, including the high-profile undercard bouts featuring Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. For fans interested in an even bigger boxing weekend, DAZN is offering a Knockout Weekend Bundle: for $89.99, viewers can purchase both the Fatal Fury card and Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull event. No DAZN subscription is required for the PPV, and a 7-day free trial is included for new users.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Fight Card

Ryan Garcia (24-1) vs. Rolly Romero (16-2)

Devin Haney (31-0) vs. Jose Ramirez (29-2)

Teofimo Lopez (21-1) vs. Arnold Barboza (32-0); WBO junior welterweight title

Reito Tsutsumi (debut) vs. Levale Whittington (1-2-1)