If you have been watching Six Nations: Full Contact on Netflix, you might be wondering when the tournament starts again. Well, good news, because this Friday afternoon, the Six Nations kicks off again with the two favorites, France and Ireland squaring off. But if you are anything like us, you will be wondering where to watch the world’s premier rugby competition if you are in the United States. Fear not, for we have you covered. Here is our viewing guide for the 2024 Six Nations.

Best Rugby Betting Sites in 2024

How to Stream Six Nations Rugby 2024

This season, NBC has the rights to the Six Nations. This means that every game will be available to stream live on Peacock. In addition, some games will also be available on NBC Sports.

Six Nations 2024 Fixtures

The 2024 Six Nations rugby tournament begins on February 2 when France host Ireland. Netflix stars Antoine Dupont and Jonny Sexton will not be playing in the game. Dupont is concentrating on rugby sevens, to compete in the Olympics, whereas Sexton has retired.

There will be a chance to see the mercurial Finn Russell on Saturday as Scotland take on Wales (minus Louis Rees-Zammit, who is trying out for the NFL) in Cardiff. Meanwhile, Ellis Genge will likely be used as an impact substitute in England’s opener against Italy.

The complete list of fixtures is as follows:

Round 1: February 2-3

Friday, February 2 France vs Ireland, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3 Italy vs England, 9:15 a.m. ET Wales vs Scotland, 11:45 a.m. ET



Round 2: February 10-11

Saturday, February 10 Scotland vs France, 9:15 a.m. ET England vs Wales, 11:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 11 Ireland vs Italy, 10 a.m. ET



Round 3: February 24-25

Saturday, February 24 Ireland vs Wales, 9:15 a.m. ET Scotland vs England, 11:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 25 France vs Italy, 10 a.m. ET



Round 4: March 9-10

Saturday, March 9 Italy vs Scotland, 9:15 a.m. ET England vs Ireland, 11:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 10 Wales vs France, 11 a.m. ET



Round 5: March 16 (Super Saturday)

Saturday, March 16 Wales vs Italy, 10:15 a.m. ET Ireland vs Scotland, 12:45 p.m. ET France vs England, 4 p.m. ET

