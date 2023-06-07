Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
sunny edwards

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will be live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom.

Edwards will be defending his IBF flyweight world title against the undefeated Andres Campos in what should be an exciting matchup between these two top-ranked flyweights.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Edwards vs Campos fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Jr. Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos
  • 📅 Edwards vs. Campos Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Edwards vs. Campos: 2:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Edwards vs. Campos: OVO Arena Wembley
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏆 Main Event: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Sunny Edwards 19-0, 4 KO | Andres Campos 15-0, 4 KO

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Fight Card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will go toe-to-toe for the IBF flyweight world title.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

  • Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos; For Edwards’ IBF world flyweight title
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Emiio Salas; Heavyweight
  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney; For Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Davis Jamieson; British cruiserweight title eliminator
  • Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy; For Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title
  • Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti; Super featherweight
  • George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak; 163lb catchweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile; Super flyweight
  • Muhammad Ali vs. Bryan Castro; Super bantamweight

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
