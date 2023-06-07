How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will be live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom.

Edwards will be defending his IBF flyweight world title against the undefeated Andres Campos in what should be an exciting matchup between these two top-ranked flyweights.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Edwards vs Campos fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Jr. Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

🥊 Boxing PPV: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos 📅 Edwards vs. Campos Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 When is Edwards vs. Campos: 2:00 P.M. ET

2:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Edwards vs. Campos: OVO Arena Wembley

OVO Arena Wembley 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏆 Main Event: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos 📊 Boxing Stats: Sunny Edwards 19-0, 4 KO | Andres Campos 15-0, 4 KO

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Fight Card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will go toe-to-toe for the IBF flyweight world title.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos; For Edwards’ IBF world flyweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Emiio Salas; Heavyweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney; For Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Davis Jamieson; British cruiserweight title eliminator

Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy; For Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti; Super featherweight

George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak; 163lb catchweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile; Super flyweight

Muhammad Ali vs. Bryan Castro; Super bantamweight