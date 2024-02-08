How to Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou takes place on Thursday, February 8th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz and stream the WBO Junior Welterweight title fight.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz will be live from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO Junior Welterweight title against rising prospect Jamaine Ortiz in a clash with serious intrigue. Lopez, known for his explosive power and flashy showmanship, needs a convincing win to silence doubters after his brief retirement. Ortiz, the underdog, boasts an iron chin and relentless pressure, aiming to exploit any lingering rust in Lopez.

Expect fireworks early. Lopez will look to land his devastating left hook, while Ortiz counters with volume punching and aggressive body work. Can Lopez navigate the pressure and find knockout opportunities? Or will Ortiz’s relentless attack wear down the champion? This isn’t just a title fight, it’s a crossroads for Lopez. A dominant win paves the way for mega-fights, while a slip-up could derail his momentum. Buckle up, boxing fans, this one promises drama!

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz 📅 Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz Date: Thursday, February 8, 2023

Thursday, February 8, 2023 🕙 When is Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: 10:30 P.M. ET

10:30 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Michelob Ultra Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Michelob Ultra Arena Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz 📊 Boxing Stats: Teofimo Lopez 19-1, 13 KO | Jamaine Ortiz 17-1, 8 KO

How to Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz With A Free Live Stream

The Lopez vs. Ortiz fight will be televised on ESPN+. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Lopez vs. Ortiz fight almost instantly.



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Lopez vs. Ortiz Stream the Lopez vs. Ortiz fight for free

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz Fight Card

Teofimo Lopez Jr. will defend his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz in what promises to be an exhilarating blend of styles. Lopez, known for his entertaining and powerful counterpunching style, is a former two-division champion with an impressive 68% knockout rate. On the other hand, Ortiz, a rising threat in the division, is as fast as he is unpredictable, with crafty jabs and a penchant for offensive attacks. Despite Ortiz’s confidence in his athleticism and speed, Lopez’s intuitive fighting style, impeccable timing, and willingness to take risks have catapulted his career toward legendary heights.

Lopez is coming off a commanding performance against former 140lb undisputed king Josh Taylor, while Ortiz secured a decision win against Antonio Moran in his last outing. While Ortiz is a solid fighter, he is considered to do everything just a little bit worse than Lopez, especially on the defensive end. This sets the stage for a rough-and-tumble fight, with both fighters being offensively minded and able to counter-punch effectively.

In this highly anticipated matchup, Lopez is the -750 betting favorite over Ortiz, indicating his status as one of the most naturally talented boxers on the planet. The fight is expected to be an exhilarating clash of styles, potentially decided by strategy and game-plan execution. With Lopez’s impressive track record and Ortiz’s rising status as a formidable challenger, this title bout is set to be a must-see event for boxing fans.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz; WBO Junior Welterweight Title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza; Lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Charlie Sheehy; Lightweight