The sixth Signature Event of the season sees the PGA Tour arrives in Philadelphia. Find how to watch the Truist Championship as we preview the PGA Championship precursor below, complete with tee times and live streaming information.
When is the Truist Championship?
With the PGA Championship — the year’s second major just around the corner — the Truist Championship typically serves as the perfect precursor for the PGA Tour’s elite.
- Thursday, May 8
- Friday, May 9
- Saturday, May 10
- Sunday, May 11
Golf action will take place across these four days, less than a week before the PGA Championship tees off.
How to Watch the Truist Championship in the USA
Fans in the USA can catch the Truist Championship on TV exclusively via the Golf Channel on the first two days, with coverage starting at 2pm ET and running through to 6pm ET.
The final two days will be split between the Golf Channel and CBS, with the former showing the 1-3pm slot, while the latter will air the action live from 3-6pm.
Truist Championship Live Stream
You can also catch the week’s play on-the-go via ESPN+, Paramount+ and the NBC Sports App.
2025 Truist Championship tee times: Round 1
Below are the tee times and groupings for the first round.
(Times shown in EST)
Tee No. 1
- 11:09 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Gloverm Sam Stevens
- 11:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11:31 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11:42 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:04 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12:15 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12:26 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:37 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12:48 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:59 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1:10 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
Tee No. 10
- 11:09 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11:31 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11:42 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11:53 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:26 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12:37 p.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka
- 12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:59 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
2025 Truist Championship Preview
Returning to Philadelphia for the first time since 2018, the Truist Championship boasts a stacked field as the world’s best gear up for the second major of the year.
The limited field features a hugely competitive line up, including recently crowned Masters champion and four-time winner of this event Rory McIlroy, who makes his first individual competition appearance since completing a career Grand Slam.
World number one Scottie Scheffler will feature, alongside the rest of the top 10 ranked players. Previous champions Max Homa, Brian Harman and Rickie Fowler all know what it takes to win this event.