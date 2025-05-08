The sixth Signature Event of the season sees the PGA Tour arrives in Philadelphia. Find how to watch the Truist Championship as we preview the PGA Championship precursor below, complete with tee times and live streaming information.

When is the Truist Championship?

With the PGA Championship — the year’s second major just around the corner — the Truist Championship typically serves as the perfect precursor for the PGA Tour’s elite.

Thursday, May 8

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Golf action will take place across these four days, less than a week before the PGA Championship tees off.

How to Watch the Truist Championship in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch the Truist Championship on TV exclusively via the Golf Channel on the first two days, with coverage starting at 2pm ET and running through to 6pm ET.

The final two days will be split between the Golf Channel and CBS, with the former showing the 1-3pm slot, while the latter will air the action live from 3-6pm.

Truist Championship Live Stream

You can also catch the week’s play on-the-go via ESPN+, Paramount+ and the NBC Sports App.

2025 Truist Championship tee times: Round 1

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first round.

(Times shown in EST)

Tee No. 1

11:09 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Gloverm Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

11:31 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

11:42 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

11:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

12:04 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

12:15 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

12:26 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

12:48 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:59 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Tee No. 10

11:09 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

11:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:31 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11:42 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11:53 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12:15 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12:37 p.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

12:59 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

2025 Truist Championship Preview

Returning to Philadelphia for the first time since 2018, the Truist Championship boasts a stacked field as the world’s best gear up for the second major of the year.

The limited field features a hugely competitive line up, including recently crowned Masters champion and four-time winner of this event Rory McIlroy, who makes his first individual competition appearance since completing a career Grand Slam.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will feature, alongside the rest of the top 10 ranked players. Previous champions Max Homa, Brian Harman and Rickie Fowler all know what it takes to win this event.