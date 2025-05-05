UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC 315: Date, Time, Fight Card

Garett Kerman
The UFC heads to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a stacked fight card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Belal Muhammad, who is looking to defend his title for the first time, against surging contender Jack Della Maddalena. Find everything you need to know about UFC 315, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 315 lands in Montreal this Saturday, marking the promotion’s long-awaited return to Canada with a stacked card featuring two title fights and a showcase of local and international talent. In the main event, newly crowned welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first title defense against surging contender Jack Della Maddalena. Muhammad rides a 10-fight win streak and is known for his relentless pressure and strategic fight IQ, but he faces a dangerous foe in Della Maddalena, who has rattled off 17 straight victories, including seven in the UFC with five stoppages.

The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko aiming to reclaim her women’s flyweight belt against France’s Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko, who regained her title in September 2024, faces a stiff challenge in Fiorot, who is undefeated since her pro debut and recently bested Erin Blanchfield.

The main card also features former champion Alexa Grasso taking on Natalia Silva in a pivotal flyweight clash, and MMA legend Jose Aldo returning to face Aiemann Zahabi at bantamweight. Prelims are loaded with Canadian talent, including Marc-Andre Barriault, Mike Malott, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, making this a must-watch night for Canadian MMA fans and global fight enthusiasts alike.

How to Watch UFC 315

  • 🥊 UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025
  • 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Centre Bell | Montreal, Quebec, Canada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Muhammad 24-3 | Della Maddalena 17-2
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Muhammad (-205) | Della Maddalena (+170)

UFC 315 Fight Card

The full UFC 315 fight card has been released with Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a middleweight matchup between Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault and Bruno Silva. Opening up the main card is a bantamweight fight between Brad Katona and Bekzat Almakhan. Up next is a bantamweight matchup between a living UFC legend Jose Aldo and the surging Aiemann Zahabi.

Then, in the women’s flyweight division, we have a fight between the former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and surging contender Natalia Silva.

UFC 315 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva
  • Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
  • Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

UFC 315 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN,  8:00 P.M. ET)

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
  • Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

UFC 315 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+,  6:00 P.M. ET)

  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
