How to Watch UFC Des Moines: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC Des Moines marks the promotion’s long-awaited return to Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. Sandhagen, ranked No. 4, is known for his dynamic striking and seeks to defend his spot against Figueiredo, who’s looking to make a statement and earn a bantamweight title shot.

The co-main event features undefeated wrestling phenom Bo Nickal against former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder in a compelling middleweight showdown. Nickal’s elite grappling will be tested by de Ridder’s submission skills and experience.

Elsewhere on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio faces Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight battle between two proven finishers, while Montel Jackson meets Daniel Marcos in a high-stakes bantamweight tilt. Cameron Smotherman takes on Serhiy Sidey, and UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens returns against Mason Jones at lightweight.

On the prelims, look for Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson and Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate to provide additional intrigue. With a mix of rising stars, established contenders, and the energy of a historic Iowa debut, UFC Des Moines promises a night of high-stakes action and divisional shakeups.

How to Watch UFC Des Moines

🥊 UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 📅 Date: Friday, May 3rd, 2025

Friday, May 3rd, 2025 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, Iowa 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Sandhagen 17-5 | Figueiredo 24-4-1

Sandhagen 17-5 | Figueiredo 24-4-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Sandhagen (-485) | Figueiredo (+370)

UFC Des Moines Fight Card

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a women’s bantamweight matchup between former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and former title challenger Yana Santos. Opening up the main card is a lightweight banger between Mason Jones and the return of Jeremy Stephens. Up next is a bantamweight tournament bout between Cameron Smotherman and Serhiy Sidey.

Then we stay in the bantamweight division for a fight between two surging contenders, Montel Jackson and Daniel Marcos. Then, in the featured bout on the main card, we have a welterweight scrap between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC Des Moines Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

UFC Des Moines Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:00 P.M. ET)

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le

Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic