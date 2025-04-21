How to Watch UFC Kansas City: Date, Time, Fight Card

The UFC heads back to Kansas City, Missouri, for an absolutely stacked fight night event, highlighted by two surging middleweight contenders Ian Garry and Carlos Prates, who are both stepping in to headline this event on short notice. Find everything you need to know about UFC Kansas City, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC Kansas City returns this Saturday, April 26, at the T-Mobile Center with a stacked card headlined by a pivotal welterweight clash between Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry and Brazil’s Carlos Prates. Garry, ranked No. 7, looks to rebound from his first UFC loss and reassert himself as a title contender, while Prates brings a perfect 4-0 UFC record, all by knockout, making this a can’t-miss main event for fans of high-octane striking.

The co-main event features veteran Anthony Smith in what could be his retirement bout, as he faces China’s rising light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang. Also on the main card, featherweight technician Giga Chikadze meets dangerous finisher David Onama, and surging middleweight Michel Pereira takes on Abus Magomedov. Other notable matchups include Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby at welterweight and a middleweight showdown between Ikram Aliskerov and Andre Muniz.

The prelims offer plenty of intrigue, with flyweight Matt Schnell battling Jimmy Flick and prospects like Evan Elder, Chris Gutierrez, and Jaqueline Amorim in action. With a blend of ranked contenders, veterans, and rising stars, UFC Kansas City promises an action-packed night for fight fans.

How to Watch UFC Kansas City

🥊 UFC Kansas City: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates 📅 Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Center| Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center| Kansas City, MO 📺 TV Channel: ESPN 2/ESPN+

ESPN 2/ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Garry 15-1 | Prates 21-6

Garry 15-1 | Prates 21-6 🎲 UFC Odds: Garry (-142) | Prates (+120)

UFC Kansas City Fight Card

The full UFC Kansas City fight card has been released, with Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates headlining this fight card.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between Matt Schnell and Jimmy Flick. Opening up the main card is a middleweight banger between two potent finishers Ikram Aliskerov and Andre Muniz. Up next is a welterweight showdown between Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby.

Another middleweight matchup will have fight fans on the edge of their seats when Michel Pereira takes on Abus Magomedov. Then we have in the featured bout on the main card, a featherweight matchup between Giga Chikadze and David Onama, which promises to bring fireworks.

UFC Kansas City Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 P.M. ET)

Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

UFC Kansas City Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Heili Alateng

Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda

Gauge Young vs. Evan Elder

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards