How To Watch USA vs Wales Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

USMNT - world cup - USA soccer
The opening Group B game for the United States Men’s National Team sees them take on Wales. You can watch USA vs Wales for free via JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service. Here is how you can watch USA vs Wales live stream for free through JazzSports’ free World Cup 2022 soccer streams.

How To Watch USA vs Wales Live Stream For Free: World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch USA vs Wales at the 2022 Qatar World Cup live stream online for FREE

Best Soccer Live Streaming Sites For USA vs Wales At The 2022 World Cup

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

USA vs Wales Group B Live Stream Preview

Despite just being the first game for both of these nations at the 2022 World Cup, this could have huge implications on how the group finishes prior to the knockout stages.

England are front-runners to win Group B comfortably, but both Wales and the USA will be hopeful of securing second spot and a place in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Both the USMNT and Wales are almost neck-and-neck in terms of odds to qualify for the knockout stages, with Iran not given much of a hope from the majority of offshore sportsbooks. This means that despite being both of these nations’ first World cup game, the winner could already have a really strong chance of qualification from Group B.

Of course, every game at the World Cup is enormous but this certainly has major implications as the USA and Wales battle it out at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Could Gareth Bale inspire his side to a win in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Dan James by his side? Or can Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, alongside the likes of Brendan Aaronson and Tyler Adams get the USMNT off to a flying start as they aim to qualify for the knockout stages of the World cup yet again.

There really is so much to play for here in the first Group B game for both Wales and the USA. This one is not to be missed!

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm EST.

USA vs Wales World Cup Odds

Here are the latest soccer odds from one of the leading offshore sportsbooks, JazzSports, ahead of the Group B game between the USA and Wales.

They are also one of the best soccer betting apps on the market if you are wishing to wager on any of the upcoming World Cup games in the next month.

Bet USA Wales Play
Moneyline +170 +200 Jazz logo
Both Teams To Score Yes (+105) No (-143) Jazz logo
Total Goals Over 2.5 (+162) Under 2.5 (-200) Jazz logo

Want to see our World Cup predictions and betting picks?  Then be sure to check out our best soccer picks ahead of the tournament in Qatar!

