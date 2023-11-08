The college gridiron presents a range of rankings each week, with various perspectives weighing in on who tops the charts. As we dive into the heart of college football season, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings, Associated Press (AP) Top 25, and sportsbook odds offer contrasting views on the hierarchy of teams. Each of these rankings provides its unique vantage point, sparking debates amongst fans and analysts alike over who truly deserves the highest honors and why discrepancies arise between perceived team strengths and actual betting lines.

Top Three Teams Rank Differently With CFP Committee, AP & Spotsbooks

As we reach Week 11 of the college football season, the trifecta of rankings by the CFP, AP, and sportsbooks tells different stories.

The CFP rankings hold Ohio State in the highest regard, placing them steadfast at number one. The AP disagrees on the Buckeyes’ excellence, placing them third behind impressive Georgia and Michigan teams.

However, looking at the sportsbooks, we see a monetary vote of confidence swaying differently, with Michigan as favorites, with odds of +250, followed closely by Georgia at +300 and Ohio State at +700.

Michigan’s lower odds compared to their AP ranking suggests oddsmakers see them as a more likely national champion than the AP or CFP voters.

Ohio State, while leading the CFP rankings has a lower implied probability of winning the CFP National Championship if we trust the sportsbooks’ odds.

This contrast prompts the question: Who is in the best position to judge the true strength of college football teams?

With money on the line, sportsbooks’ odds could arguably reflect a more calculated and less sentimental analysis than polls, which can be influenced by historical biases and preseason expectations.

Alabama Over Washington & Oregon According to Sportsbooks

Another big discrepancy comes at the 5 spot. While the CFP Committee and the AP Poll voters have Washington and Oregon comfortably at 5 and 6, the sportsbooks disagree.

Alabama are the team with the fifth-best chance of winning the College Football Playoffs according to the oddsmakers, with odds of +750. In fact, they believe that Washington are less likely than both Oregon and Alabama to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

With Alabama in at 8 in both CFP and AP rankings, could they be missing a trick? Ultimately, only time will tell, but for now, let the arguments rage on.

How the Rankings Compare

See below for the full set of rankings from the CFP Committee, the AP voters, and the sportsbooks:

