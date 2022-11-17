How Will 2022 World Cup Betting Favorites Brazil Reach The Final

The 2022 World Cup betting favorites Brazil will be looking to win football’s biggest event for a remarkable sixth time in Qatar over the next four weeks, but what is the most likely route to the World Cup Final for the Samba Men?

World Cup Favorites Brazil: Their Likely Route To The Final

Brazil Will Face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon First

Brazil’s opening World Cup Group G games sees them face Serbia, who have a FIFA Ranking of 21 and 20 places behind to top-rated Brazil. The sides have only met twice before, but it’s been two Brazil wins, with the last of those coming in the Russia World Cup 2018 thanks to a 2-0 victory. In fact, in their two previous head-to-heads Serbia are yet to score.

Therefore, it will be a shock if the World Cup betting favorites Brazil are not getting off to a winning start here and this is backed up @ -225 with BetOnline in the Money Line match betting market. to beat Serbia.

Next up is a game against Switzerland, who have a slightly better FIFA ranking of 15. The nations have faced-off four times in the past and strangely Switzerland – just like Serbia – were also in Brazil’s Group at the last World Cup (2018). That clash ended 1-1, so the Swiss will gain some hope from that and prior to that actually beat Brazil 1-0 in 2013 (Int Friendly).

Overall, from their four past meetings, Brazil have only one win over Switzerland, with 2 draws and a win for Switzerland meaning their head-to-head record could not be more even.

Brazil’s final Group G match is against Cameroon. They’ve met six times before and the current standings are a dominant 5 wins for Brazil, 0 Draws and 1 victory for Cameroon, which came in 2003 at the Confederations Cup. They last played in 2018 in a Friendly and that ended 1-0 to Brazil thanks to a Richarlison goal.

World Cup fans might also remember Brazil and Cameroon doing battle at the 2014 World Cup Group games that ended in a comfortable 4-1 win for Brazil, with two goals for Neymar.

Brazil’s Group G Matches

Brazil v Serbia, Nov 24

Brazil v Switzerland, Nov 28

Brazil v Cameroon, Dec 2

World Cup Group G Betting Odds Play BRAZIL -280 SWITZERLAND +560 SERBIA +650 CAMEROON +2000

Note: Odds are subject to change

What’s Next For Brazil After The Group Stage?

If Brazil top their group, then they will face the runners-up from Group H and if the betting for that Group is to be believed the second favorites Uruguay could be next up for Brazil in an all South American clash.

Uruguay are ranked 14th in the world and with the sides closely situated they’ve a fair bit of history – playing 34 times. Brazil have the clear upper hand though with 18 wins, with 10 draws and only 6 wins for Uruguay.

They last played in a World Cup qualifying game on Friday October 15, 2021 and that ended in a comfortable 4-1 win for Brazil with Neymar and Raphinha on the scoresheet. Brazil have also now won their last 4 vs Uruguay and the last time they lost to them was in 2001.

Okay, So We Are Now Into The World Cup Quarter-Finals

It could be a side from the other half of the draw for Brazil next as it looks like they could easily face the Netherlands at the Qtr-final stage.

Holland are expected to top their Group A and then will face the runners-up of Group B, which will be USA, Wales or Iran (most likely).

Brazil and the Netherlands have played have played each other 10 times and it’s actually the Netherland that hold sway here with 3 wins to Brazil’s 2, with there being 5 draws. So, could this be the potential banana-skin for the World Cup favorites?

They last met, however, back in 2014 ad the World Cup in what was a third-place contest that Holland won 3-0. While Brazil have actually not won in their last four vs Holland now too – you have to go back to 1999 to find the last Brazil win over Holland!

If Brazil Can Make The Semi-Finals, Who Will They Face?

So, let’s take it that the 2022 World Cup favorites, Brazil are going to get this far and see off everyone till this point – who will they most likely face in the semi-finals? Well, it could be another South American side in Argentina, and as you can imagine the sides have a stack of history.

Brazil and Argentina have played a massive 55 times, with Brazil having 25 wins (45%), 16 draws and 14 wins for Argentina (25%). They last met in Nov 21, which ended in a 0-0 draw and prior to that it’s actually been Argentina that have come out on top with two 1-0 wins.

Their recent head-to-heads have been low-scoring cagey affairs too, with the last six all seeing under 2.5 goals scored, while both teams DIDN’T score in the last seven.

So, Who Might Brazil Face In The Final?

Of course, at this stage there are a load of different perms regarding the other side of the draw and it goes without saying that Brazil would have a few tricky customers to play before getting this far too.

However, if Brazil to justify their position as the 2022 World Cup favorites, then it could be FRANCE they face in the World Cup Final on Sunday Dec 18.

France are, of course, the holders of the World Cup too, so will be going all out to defend their title and have a FIFA ranking of 4.

Brazil and France’s head-to-head record has seen them play 16 times and it’s very close. Brazil have won 7, with 4 draws and 5 wins for France. They last met in a Friendly in 2015 and that ended in a 3-1 win for Brazil, with that man Neymar on the scoring list for them again!

Prior to that clash it was another win for Brazil, while in the World Cup many might remember France outplaying Brazil in the 2006 World Cup Finals (winning 1-0).

You can back a BRAZIL/FRANCE final with BetOnline @+1800

Name The World Cup Finalists Betting

World Cup Finalists Odds Play BRAZIL / FRANCE

+1800

Note: Odds are subject to change

World Cup Final: Winner/Runner-Up Forecast



World Cup Final (Winner/Runner-up) Odds Play 1st BRAZIL / 2nd FRANCE

+3300

Note: Odds are subject to change

