How’s That For Vision?

Steve Cohen made it easy for the screenwriters who are creating the sequel to “Five Days in Flushing.”

Perhaps the truth is that the Mets signing Brandon Nimmo to an eight year $162 million deal and David Robertson to a one year $10 million deal happening just hours after Jacob deGrom talked about leaving the Mets for the Rangers because of the latter’s “grand vision” to win the World Series. But you throw in some creative license, a flashback scene to Rob Martin saying something dumb and Max Scherzer ending up in a Mets uniform, and then the scene where Cohen storms out of the office, looks straight into the camera, says “get me Nimmo”, and then while walking away screams “AND GET ROBERTSON’S AGENT ON THE PHONE” just writes itself.

Steve Cohen when Degrom said he liked the World Series vision in Texas. pic.twitter.com/ujk1uNLZwr — Seuss91 (@Seussssss91) December 9, 2022

I actually thought that deGrom’s exodus made it more likely that Nimmo would return, despite all the reports of all this interest in Nimmo from around the league. The money made it easy for the Mets to put together an attractive deal for him and not bat an eye, and with the fall off in talent in the free agent pool when it came to center fielders made it necessary for the Mets to make sure they came with a strong offer to retain Nimmo’s skill set at the top of the order. So bringing Nimmo back was necessary and welcomed.

David Robertson puts me in a glass case of emotion, because he’s the guy I wanted at the deadline last year. And he had a great August, but battled injuries in September and October and fell off a bit. So is he a risk for the Mets? Sure he is. But would he have been a bigger risk being put in a playoff chase for us and having cost players instead of just costing money for the 2023 season? Absolutely. Better late than never? Maybe better late than on time on this one. He still had good crossover splits in 2022, which is what the Mets were going for as they needed someone who could pitch against lefties. Robertson is that guy.

Everyone in the know seems to think that the Mets aren’t done after these two signings (along with some guy named Verlander). And if that means getting Kodai Senga … the Japanese league starter who has a major league ready split finger fastball? Then I’d be damn near close to being ready to roll wih that team on the field in 2023. Also, with the Mets having blown through the luxury tax, even signing someone else after that (a designated hitter, even?) would be easy as pie. The Mets have broken the sound barrier, so just keep going. We’ll pay for the $75 double martini which will be called “The Nimmo On The Rocks” or “The You Found Alcohol” in honor of tonight’s events, if that helps ease the pain of going over the tax.

Hopefully, celebrating a World Championship is the last scene of this movie. But one way or another, it will end with Met fans drinking expensive cocktails.