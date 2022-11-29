Hugh Freeze Appointed as New Auburn Coach in Deal Worth $6.5 Million Per Year

Another piece of the coaching carousel has fallen into place after Auburn announced Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach on Monday. In a deal worth an expected $6.5 million per year, Freeze will take over from interim head coach Cadillac Williams. Lane Kiffin was believed to be another name that was considered for the role. Bryan Harsin was fired from the position at the end of October after being in the position for just a season and a half.

Freeze hired in six-year deal worth $6.5 million per year

After a month-long search for a new head college football coach, Auburn’s hunt is over. The Tigers have chosen Hugh Freeze to lead the program in a six-year deal worth on average $6.5 million per year.

Sources: Hugh Freeze's deal with Auburn is six years, at an average of $6.5 million per year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Freeze heads to Auburn from Liberty, where he had coached since 2019. Freeze’s all-time record at Liberty stood at 34-15.

Hugh Freeze is no stranger to SEC football, having coached at Ole Miss previously. He spent five seasons in Mississippi from 2012 through 2016. However, he was let go after an investigation revealed he had breached a morality clause in his contract by continually contacting an escort. That was on top of a number of recruiting violations that saw the school having to vacate 33 wins as well as postseason bans and recruiting restrictions.

My favorite thing about this Hugh Freeze hire, is Auburn firing a guy because he “maybe” had an affair, only to turn right around and hire a dude that was CONFIRMED to have an affair with a hooker no less Auburn is the best. You just gotta love it — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) November 28, 2022

Despite his checkered past, Freeze will take over from interim coach Cadillac Williams. It is being reported that Freeze will keep Cadillac Williams on the staff.

Lane Kiffin was the other candidate that Auburn was looking at for the position. However, Kiffin pledged his future to SEC rival Ole Miss in the last couple of days and made the hire of Freeze aan easy decision for Auburn.

Art Briles not an option for Liberty

With Liberty in a good position, the question remains who will take over the role that Freeze vacated. One name that popped up was Art Briles. However, Liberty have reportedly stated that they will not pursue the former Baylor head coach.

The state of the art facilities and spending power of Liberty make for an enticing option. Whoever gets the job will have landed on their feet, but instant success will be expected.