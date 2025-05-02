The first month of the season is officially over and Major League Baseball has announced the pitchers of the month for April on Thursday. Please note the statistics also include the last few days of the month of March. Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown of Detroit, Michigan was honoured as the top pitcher in the American League, and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan was honoured as the top pitcher in the National League.

Hunter Brown

Brown has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 1.22. In 37 innings pitched and six games, he has given up 24 hits, five earned runs, one home run, and seven walks, to go along with 40 strikeouts, six quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.84.

Brown lost his first start of the season 3-1 to the New York Mets, as he gave up two earned runs in six innings on March 28. That was followed by four wins in his next five starts. Brown gave up two earned runs in six innings, and had eight strikeouts compared to zero walks in a 5-2 Astros win over the Minnesota Twins on April 3, had six shutout innings in a 2-0 Astros win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 15, seven shutout innings and nine strikeouts in a 7-0 Astros win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 21, and only gave up one earned run and had nine strikeouts in a 7-3 Astros win over the Kansas City Royals on April 27. Brown also had a quality start by throwing six shutout innings in a 7-6 Astros loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 9.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto has a record of three wins and two losses with a Major League leading 1.06 earned run average. In 34 innings pitched, he gave up 23 hits, four earned runs, two home runs and 11 walks, to go along with 43 strikeouts, three quality starts, and a WHIP of 1.00.

Yamamoto had two exceptional starts. He had nine strikeouts, and had six shutout innings where he only gave up two hits in a in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs on April 11, and had seven shutout innings where he had 10 strikeouts in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Texas Rangers on April 18.