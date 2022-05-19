Hurricanes Come Away With Overtime Win Against Rangers In Game 1

The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the best teams in hockey during the regular season and that hasn’t changed throughout the playoffs. The Hurricanes are taking on a tough New York Rangers team in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and were able to come away with a 2-1 victory in overtime in game 1.

Carolina certainly didn’t play as well as they were hoping for, but neither did the Rangers. This is one of these series that are going to involve some close games, but we should see more goals scored in the next few games.

Sebastian Aho and Ian Cole were huge for Carolina in this one as they both had one goal apiece.

Can The Hurricanes Beat The Rangers In The Second Round?

It seems like something is just off with the New York Rangers recently. They went down 3-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but then were able to win the last three games of the series and advance to the second round. However, it was evident in a few of those games that they just weren’t necessarily playing their best hockey. Now, in this series, they came out in the first game and only managed to score one goal.

The Carolina Hurricanes are certainly one of the best teams in all of hockey, and we can even make an argument that they are the best team in the NHL. This is a series that they should be able to win if they play their best hockey, but expect the Rangers to look much better than they did on Wednesday night.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Odds to Win the Series

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently the huge favorite to win this series against the New York Rangers.

Honestly, if you have a few dollars laying around, it could be a good time to put some money on the New York Rangers. If this Rangers team can figure out some of the struggles that we’ve seen throughout the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have a legitimate chance of winning this series.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for the Rangers and Hurricanes from BetOnline, one of the best NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Hurricanes Rangers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -330 +270

When Is Game 2 Between The Hurricanes And Rangers?

Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers is going to be taking place on Friday, May 20. This game is going to be played at 8 EST at the PNC Arena in North Carolina.