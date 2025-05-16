NHL News and Rumors

Hurricanes reach 2025 Eastern Conference Finals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25645108_168396541_lowres-2

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Thursday, the Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 in the fifth game of the best out of seven series to win the series four gams to one.

Who contributed to the Hurricanes in game five?

The Hurricanes leading scorer was forward Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Jarvis, who plays center and right wing, had one goal and one assist for two points. The goal was an unassisted empty netter with 27 seconds left in regulation. Jarvis also had the secondary assist on a dramatic game-winning goal late in the third period by Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia. Defenseman Sean Walker of Keswick, Ontario had the other assist. Svechnikov’s goal came with only one minute and 59 seconds left in regulation and broke a 1-1 deadlock.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring on a goal by captain Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario. He scored from left winger Jordan Martinook of Brandon, Manitoba at 9:38 of the first period.

Carolina also got strong goaltending from Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark. He made 18 saves on 19 shots.

Stopped Alexander Ovechkin

One major reason why the Hurricanes are moving on is because Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia was not a difference maker. In fact, he only had one goal in five games and was a -3. Yes, he did lead the Hurricanes in shots on goal with 14, but had an abysmal 7.3% shooting percentage. Ovechkin set the NHL record for most goals all-time in a career with 897, and had 44 regular season goals in 2024-25, but could not carry over his past success into the series.

Who do the Hurricanes play next?

The answer is either the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead that series three games to two with game six in south Florida on Friday night.

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck records fifth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  36min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25645108_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes reach 2025 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26107914_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers right winger Kasperi Kapanen scores second NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
NHL News and Rumors
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet Is Named New Philadelphia Flyers Coach
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26170301_168396541_lowres-3
Mikael Granlund records first career NHL playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard out with lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky records fifth NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2025
More News
Arrow to top