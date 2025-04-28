Ian Machado Garry Next Fight: Is A Welterweight Title Shot On The Horizon?

Ian Machado Garry reasserted his place among the UFC welterweight elite this past Saturday, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City. In front of a lively crowd at the T-Mobile Center, Garry showcased his technical prowess and resilience, bouncing back from his first professional loss and positioning himself as a key player in the division’s title picture.

Ian Machado Garry rebounds from his first career loss with a #UFCKansasCity decision win over Carlos Prates. pic.twitter.com/2L9jm6PsyY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 27, 2025

Garry’s Control and Prates’ Late Rally

From the opening bell, Garry (now 16-1) set the tone with sharp movement, feints, and a diverse striking arsenal. The Irishman’s game plan was clear: keep the dangerous Prates at bay, disrupt his rhythm, and capitalize on openings. Garry’s jab and combinations found their mark early, and he mixed in takedown attempts to keep Prates guessing.

Prates, who entered the bout on an 11-fight winning streak and riding a wave of knockout finishes, struggled to impose his trademark aggression through the first four rounds. Garry’s elusive footwork and well-timed counters consistently frustrated the Brazilian, who was unable to land significant offense or trap Garry against the cage for extended periods.

The turning point came in the fifth and final round. Sensing he was behind on the scorecards, Prates launched a desperate blitz, connecting with heavy punches and briefly reversing a Garry takedown to land ground strikes. The crowd roared as Prates poured on the pressure, but Garry remained composed, using clinches and defensive grappling to weather the storm and reach the final bell.

How did Carlos Prates not finish this in the 5th 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/io82VPzhi5 — Shy (@hiemszn) April 27, 2025

The judges returned scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, all for Garry, who survived the late scare and reaffirmed his status as a top contender. “I wasn’t hurt enough to not know where I was, I was conscious in every moment,” Garry said post-fight. “That man hits like a truck… but I told everyone what I was going to do-outclass him-and I believe I did that”.

Immediate Future: Backup for UFC 315 Title Fight

With the win, Garry not only rebounded from his December loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov but also secured a pivotal role as the official backup for the upcoming UFC welterweight title bout between champion Belal Muhammad and challenger Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10.

🗣️ Ian Garry: “Next week I’m flying to Canada, I’m the backup for the world title fight. If ANYBODY slips up, you best believe there’s a world title coming back home to Dublin, Ireland and Brazil baby.” 👀🔥 🎥 @iangarryMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/VpShEJ5Ev0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 27, 2025

For Garry, the opportunity is massive. Should either Muhammad or Della Maddalena be unable to compete, he will step in for a shot at UFC gold. Even if he’s not called into action, Garry has made it clear that he expects to face the winner next, outlining an ambitious three-fight plan that includes a title shot, a superfight with Islam Makhachev, and a rematch with Rakhmonov.

As Garry prepares to travel to Canada and serve as the division’s insurance policy, his stock has never been higher. He’s proven he can execute under pressure, adapt to adversity, and deliver when it matters most. With the welterweight title potentially within reach, Ian Machado Garry’s quest for UFC supremacy is back on track-and the rest of the division has been put on notice.