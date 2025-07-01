Horse Racing

Iconic horse racing trainer D. Wayne Lukas dies at age 89

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26558215_168396541_lowres-2

There was sad news from the world of horse racing on Sunday as it was reported that D. Wayne Lukas of Antigo, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 89 according to Harrison Smith of The Washington Post. Lukas, who passed away in the iconic horse racing city of Louisville, Kentucky (host of the Kentucky Derby), died of a severe Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infection. Lukas was the winning trainer for 15 Triple Crown races. His horses won four Kentucky Derby titles, seven Preakness Stakes and four Belmont Stakes.

Kentucky Derby Titles

Lukas won his first Kentucky Derby training Winning Colors in 1988. Winning Colors was famous for being one of only three fillies to win the Kentucky Derby (the others were Regret in 1913 and Genuine Risk in 1980). Lukas’s second Kentucky Derby title came in 1995 with Thunder Gulch. It was one of two Triple Crown races for Thunder Gulch as he also won the 1995 Belmont Stakes. Thunder Gulch was unable to win all three Triple Crown races in 1995, as he finished behind champion Timber Country and runner-up Oliver Twist. Lukas’s third Kentucky Derby title came in 1996 along Grindstone, and his fourth Kentucky Derby came training Charismatic in 1999. Like Thunder Gulch, Charismatic won two Triple Crown races. Charismatic also won the Preakness in 1999, but failed to win the Triple Crown, as he finished third at the Belmont, behind champion Lemon Drop Kid and runner-up Vision and Verse.

Preakness Titles

As mentioned, Lukas won the 1999 Preakness with Charismatic. His other six Preakness titles came training Codex in 1980, Tank’s Prospect in 1985, Tabasco Cat in 1994, Timber Country in 1995, Oxbow in 2013, and Seize the Grey in 2024. It should be noted that Lukas won the Triple Crown as a trainer in 1995 (training Timber Country and Thunder Gulch), and was 88 years old when Seize the Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes. Timber Country was the first horse to win the Breeders Cup juvenile and a Triple Crown race.

Belmont Stakes

When Tabasco Cat won the 1994 Belmont, the horse won two of the three Triple Crown races. The only Triple Crown race Tabasco Cat did not win in 1994 was the Kentucky Derby, which was won by Go for Gin. Tabasco Cat finished sixth at Churchill Downs. In addition to training Thunder Gulch to the 1995 title, Lukas trained Editor’s Note to a win in 1996 and Commendable in 2000.

 

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
USATSI_26403842_168396541_lowres-2

Sovereignty wins 2025 Belmont Stakes

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 8 2025
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Runners 2025
Belmont Stakes Runners 2025 Sees Kentucky Derby Rematch Between Sovereignty and Journalism
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 3 2025
Horse Racing
Fierceness
Breeders’ Cup Classic Runner-Up Fierceness In Key Workout Ahead Of Met Mile Target
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 23 2025
Horse Racing
USATSI_26211431_168396541_lowres-2
Journalism wins 2025 Preakness Stakes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
Horse Racing
How to Bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario | ON Sports Betting Apps
Preakness Stakes Runners, Jockeys and Post Positions Ahead Of 150th Pimlico Renewal
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 16 2025
Horse Racing
Journalism
Preakness Stakes Winners – Who Was The Last Kentucky Derby Runner-up To Win ‘The Middle Jewel Of The Triple Crown’?
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 9 2025
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes Purse
Preakness Stakes Purse 2025: Prize Money Breakdown Ahead Of ‘Run For The Black Eyed Susans’
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 7 2025
More News
Arrow to top