Tennis legend Roger Federer is still keeping his fingers on the game’s pulse.

He is an investor in the Swiss company On, which produces performance apparel and running shoes.

On just announced that it signed its first male and female tennis players, and they are young players who are expected to impact the sport for years to come.

They are Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 woman’s player in the world, and Ben Shelton, the 20-year-old American who is ranked 39th in the world.

Swiatek previously wore ASICS but will now be outfitted from head to toe with On sports and performance wear.

She announced the On partnership by saying:

“I’m thrilled to announce I am the first female tennis athlete at On. I’m happy the On team believes in me as an athlete and a person. We plan to grow, develop and make an impact together. #letsgo#DreamOn Big thanks to my team for this amazing achievement in business.”

Roger retweeted her post and welcomed her aboard.

She replied “Thank you Maestro”

Ben Shelton previously wore New Balance but is equally excited about his On partnership.

Meet our newest tennis ace – welcome to the On tennis fam, @BenShelton. 🏆 2022 NCAA Singles Champion

🇺🇲 ITA National Player of the Year

🇦🇺 2023 Australian Open quarter-finalist You can catch him in action at the @MiamiOpen this week. pic.twitter.com/3tNj28aowV — On (@on_running) March 20, 2023

After the announcement, Shelton tweeted:

“I couldn’t be more pumped to join the ON Family. I’m really grateful to the whole team for working tirelessly to design the apparel and shoes that were built for me. Cool experience to be a part of the development process.”

This appears to be just the first splash of partnerships between On and professional tennis players; more will likely sign on in the future.

Federer Spotted Wearing “On” Shoes

Roger Federer is a good investor and spokesperson for the On brand.

He was spotted wearing the On shoes from The Roger Collection at an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics in December 2022.

As a player, he worked through multiple apparel and shoe partnerships.

He started with Nike and eventually transitioned to Uniqlo.

Despite leaving Nike in 2018, he did not gain control of the RF logo that was originally developed during his Nike partnership until 2022.

The story of Roger Federer and the RF logo which continues to evolve with fans. 🎞️ https://t.co/ECfd6t3WAl pic.twitter.com/eAJgqOl0kl — hanay (@hanaycp) June 23, 2022

Both Swiatek and Shelton are expected to be outfitted with On sportswear beginning this week at the 2023 Miami Open.

Swiatek is the defending Miami Open champion.

