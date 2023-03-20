Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton Join Roger Federer-Backed "On" Company

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis legend Roger Federer is still keeping his fingers on the game’s pulse.

He is an investor in the Swiss company On, which produces performance apparel and running shoes.

On just announced that it signed its first male and female tennis players, and they are young players who are expected to impact the sport for years to come.

They are Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 woman’s player in the world, and Ben Shelton, the 20-year-old American who is ranked 39th in the world.

Swiatek previously wore ASICS but will now be outfitted from head to toe with On sports and performance wear.

She announced the On partnership by saying:

“I’m thrilled to announce I am the first female tennis athlete at On. I’m happy the On team believes in me as an athlete and a person. We plan to grow, develop and make an impact together. #letsgo#DreamOn Big thanks to my team for this amazing achievement in business.”

Roger retweeted her post and welcomed her aboard.

She repliedThank you Maestro”

Ben Shelton previously wore New Balance but is equally excited about his On partnership.

After the announcement, Shelton tweeted:

“I couldn’t be more pumped to join the ON Family. I’m really grateful to the whole team for working tirelessly to design the apparel and shoes that were built for me. Cool experience to be a part of the development process.”

This appears to be just the first splash of partnerships between On and professional tennis players; more will likely sign on in the future.

Federer Spotted Wearing “On” Shoes

Roger Federer is a good investor and spokesperson for the On brand.

He was spotted wearing the On shoes from The Roger Collection at an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics in December 2022.

Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton Join Roger Federer-Backed

As a player, he worked through multiple apparel and shoe partnerships.

He started with Nike and eventually transitioned to Uniqlo.

Despite leaving Nike in 2018, he did not gain control of the RF logo that was originally developed during his Nike partnership until 2022.

Both Swiatek and Shelton are expected to be outfitted with On sportswear beginning this week at the 2023 Miami Open.

Swiatek is the defending Miami Open champion.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
