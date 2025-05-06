Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek Denies Recent Internet Rumor About Her Summer Schedule

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

Following her Mutua Madrid Open semifinal loss to Coco Gauff last week, an internet rumor was circulating that World No. 2 Iga Swiatek was planning a drastic change to her summer schedule.

The rumor was that after playing the French Open, she would skip the entire grass court season, including Wimbledon, to prepare for the hard court season.

Swiatek has never been as successful on grass as on the other surfaces, so that gave the rumor a little bit of validity; however, it seemed odd that she would essentially not play competitive tennis for a four-to-six-week period.

Iga Swiatek has openly talked about the grind of the WTA Tour schedule. Would it be possible for her to take time away for a prolonged hard-court training block?  Maybe.

Thankfully, a reporter at the Italian Open asked Swiatek about this.

What Iga Swiatek Said

Iga Swiatek said the only reason she would not play Wimbledon is because of injury.

She wants to learn how to play better on grass courts.

Swiatek also mentioned that she read a lot of false information about herself on the internet and social media in the past week.  She does not know the origin of all of the falsehoods.

This Is Good News

Swiatek, who will turn 24 on May 31, is a competitor women’s tennis needs in its big tournament draws.

Her best result is a quarterfinal finish in 2023.

In some ways, Swiatek enters the grass season with no expectations.  That is not the case for clay, and fans will be watching her closely as she plays in Rome and in preparation for Roland Garros: the Grand Slam she has won four out of the last five years.

People forget that Swiatek is only 24 years old and has already accomplished so much in the sport: 22 WTA titles, including five Grand Slams, the former World No. 1, and bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
