Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

The No.1 tennis player in the world, Iga Swiatek will try to continue her 35-match win streak at Wimbledon after winning her second French Open title. Swiatek will open Wimbledon 2022 with +165 odds to win at the best tennis betting sites as she takes on Jana Fett in Round 1 on Tuesday morning. While Swiatek only has a 3-2 record at Wimbledon, she has a 156-0 set winning streak since Doha.

Iga Swiatek Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Before you bet on Iga Swiatek to win Wimbledon 2022, it might be wise to check out some of their tennis stats.

Swiatek doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass courts. In fact, she’s played just eight matches and owns a 4-4 record on the surface, including a 3-2 career record at Wimbledon.

At 21-years-old, she comes in ranked No. 1 in the world after putting together an impressive 35-match winning streak.

For a quick breakdown of all of Iga Swiatek’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #1

#1 Age: 21

21 Country: Poland

Poland Height: 5’9”

5’9” Coach: Tomasz Wiktorowski

Tomasz Wiktorowski 2022 Season ATP wins: Doha | Indian Wells | Miami | Stuttgart | Rome | French Open

Doha | Indian Wells | Miami | Stuttgart | Rome | French Open Wimbledon Record: 3-2

3-2 Overall Grass Court Record: 4-4

4-4 Grand Slam Record: 42-11

Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Iga Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

The hottest player on the WTA Tour, Swiatek owns the top seed at Wimbledon and the No. 1 spot in the world rankings. She comes into Wimbledon with 35 straight match wins and is fresh off the Roland-Garros 2022 title.

As great as she has been, Swiatek still has plenty left to prove on grass. She exited Wimbledon early in the fourth round during her last appearance and owns a .500-record in eight matches on grass court during her career.

Still, Swiatek owns +165 odds to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon in 2022, making her the odds-on betting favorite by a wide margin. Coco Gauff owns the next-best odds to win Wimbledon 2022 at +1000 at the best US sports betting sites.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +165 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1600 Serena Williams +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2500 Angelique Kerber +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Maria Sakkari +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2800 Garbine Muguruza +2800 Amanda Anisimova +2800 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800 Emma Raducanu +4000 Jelena Ostapenko +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Barbora Krejcikova +6600 Karolina Muchova +6600 Paula Badosa +6600 Elena Rybakina +8000 Danielle Collins +8000 Jessica Pegula +8000 Qinweng Zheng +8000 Camila Giorgi +10000 Elise Mertens +15000 Clara Tauson +15000 Jennifer Brady +20000 Marketa Vondrousova +20000 Dayana Yastremska +20000 Petra Martic +25000 Viktorija Golubic +25000 Ajla Tomljanovic +25000

Why Iga Swiatek Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Swiatek has been unbeatable on the women’s circuit this season.

While she is inexperienced on grass, Swiatek has won 156 consecutive sets and 35 straight matches heading into Wimbledon 2022, which makes her the odds-on favorite to capture her second consecutive grand slam.

The No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, Swiatek has dominated her opponents this season. At the French Open, she ran through top-ranked players like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in consecutive sets. Neither player won more than three games against Swiatek, who showed that she will be a force to be reckoned with on tour for years to come.

With the entire world watching at Wimbledon, look for the 21-year-old tennis star to step her game up once again at the All England Club.

