Iga Swiatek wins her second French Open

Iga Swiatek of Warsaw, Poland is a major champion for the second time in her tennis career. On Saturday, Swiatek steamrolled past Coco Gauff of the United States, 6-1, 6-3 in the women’s final of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros.

2020 French Open Title

Switaek’s 2020 French Open victory came over another American. That year she defeated Sofia Kenin of the United States quite handily, 6-4, 6-1. When Swiatek won the 2020 French Open, she was the 54th ranked player in the world, the lowest ranked women’s champion ever at the French Open. Two years ago, Swiatek’s wins came over 2019 French Open finalist and 15th seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic (6-1, 6-2 in the first round), 2014 Wimbledon finalist and 2014 French Open semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada (6-3, 6-2 in the third round), 2018 French Open champion and number one seed at the time Simona Halep of Romania (6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round). 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan of Italy (6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals), and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina (6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals).

Path to the 2022 French Open Final

After losing to Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, Swiatek won five WTA tournaments leading up to the French Open. They were the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, and Italian Open. She missed the Madrid Masters because of an arm injury. At Roland Garros, some of her more notable victories came over Americans Alison Riske (6-0, 6-2 in the second round), and Jessica Pegula (6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals). Swiatek only lost one set en route to the final and that came in the first set in the fourth round when she was beaten 7-6 in a tiebreak to Qinwen Zheng of China. In the semifinal, Swiatek only lost three games in a 6-2, 6-1 win over 20th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

2022 French Open Final

Swiatek completely clobbered Gauff in only losing four games. Swiatek did not have a single double fault, won 73% of her first serve points, and broke Gauff five times. In all, Swiatek won 62 of the 101 total points.