Born on February 7, 2020, Il Miracolo is an impressive chestnut colt hailing from Kentucky. His lineage is nothing short of remarkable, being the offspring of the illustrious Gun Runner and Tapit’s World, sired by Tapit himself. Now, as he enters the prestigious Belmont Stakes, Il Miracolo finds himself under the attentive guidance of trainer Antonio Sano and jockey Marcos Meneses, with owner Eduardo Soto proudly supporting his journey.

Il Miracolo Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Il Miracolo enters the Belmont Stakes as a longshot at odds of 50-1, the longest shot in the entire field. Despite the doubts cast by his early season races, his impressive lineage and recent victory suggest there may be more to him than meets the eye. While his prospects may seem uncertain, Il Miracolo has proven his ability to defy expectations and should not be underestimated in the race. Despite the recent win and lineage, most experts are counting him out and think a wager on him is money wasted.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Il Miracolo Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Antonio Sano, the trainer of Il Miracolo, is also well-known for his association with Gunnevera. In 2016, Gunnevera showcased his talent by winning the Saratoga Special Stakes and Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes. As the winter of 2017 approached, Gunnevera solidified his position as a top contender for the Kentucky Derby after a remarkable victory in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Prior to that triumph, he finished a strong second in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes. Sano’s success with Gunnevera further highlights his expertise and ability to prepare horses for prestigious races.

Horse Il Miracolo Post Position 5 Odds +5000 Jockey Marcos Meneses Trainer Antonio Sano Owner(s) Alexandres Breeder Willow Oak Stable LLC Pedigree Gun Runner – -Tapit’s World, by Tapit Auction Price $75,000

Il Miracolo Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Il Miracolo doesn’t exactly boast an eye popping speed rating, which is exactly why he’s the longest shot in the Stakes. He did post a career high his last time out in May, but it was only a speed rating of 91, where the majority of the other horses at Belmont are going to be in the high 90’s or triple digits. The length may give him a punchers chance, but it truly feels like a very, very long shot.

Career Record 10(2-3-0) Career Earnings $103,125 Earnings Per Start $10,313 Running Style Pacesetterr Equibase Speed Figure 84

Il Miracolo Horse Pedigree

Gun Runner (USA) 2013 Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Quiet Giant (USA) 2007 Giant’s Causeway (USA) 1997 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Mariah’s Storm (USA) 1991 Quiet Dance (USA) 1993 Quiet American (USA) 1986 Misty Dancer (USA) 1988 Tapit’s World (USA) 2010 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Higher World (USA) 2002 Peaks And Valleys (USA) 1992 Mt. Livermore (USA) 1981 Strike A Balance (USA) 1983 Sarahs World (USA) 1997 Holy Bull (USA) 1991 Native Scent (USA) 1978

Il Miracolo Past Performances and Results

In his relatively short career, spanning 10 races, Il Miracolo has displayed moments of brilliance. With 2 first-place finishes and 3 second-place finishes to his name, he has proven his competitive spirit on the track. Accumulating a total of $103,125 in earnings, Il Miracolo has maintained a respectable average of $10,313 per start. The start of the 2023 season presented some obstacles, as he finished 7th in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes, followed by 5th, 6th, and another 6th place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes, Fountain of Youth Stakes, and Curlin Florida Derby, respectively. However, Il Miracolo showcased his resilience and determination by bouncing back with a well-deserved victory in the Allowance Optional Claiming at Gulfstream Park on May 11, 2023. This win serves as a testament to his potential and sets the stage for his upcoming challenge in the Belmont Stakes.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 5/11/2023 7 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 84 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 6 84 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 6 76 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 12 Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 74 Gulfstream Park 1/1/2023 9 Mucho Macho Man Stakes (Listed) Listed 7 72 Aqueduct 12/3/2022 7 Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 6 55 Gulfstream Park 11/12/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 80 Gulfstream Park 10/15/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 81 Gulfstream Park 9/24/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 60 Gulfstream Park 9/10/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 70