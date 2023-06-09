Born on February 7, 2020, Il Miracolo is an impressive chestnut colt hailing from Kentucky. His lineage is nothing short of remarkable, being the offspring of the illustrious Gun Runner and Tapit’s World, sired by Tapit himself. Now, as he enters the prestigious Belmont Stakes, Il Miracolo finds himself under the attentive guidance of trainer Antonio Sano and jockey Marcos Meneses, with owner Eduardo Soto proudly supporting his journey.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Il Miracolo Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes
Il Miracolo enters the Belmont Stakes as a longshot at odds of 50-1, the longest shot in the entire field. Despite the doubts cast by his early season races, his impressive lineage and recent victory suggest there may be more to him than meets the eye. While his prospects may seem uncertain, Il Miracolo has proven his ability to defy expectations and should not be underestimated in the race. Despite the recent win and lineage, most experts are counting him out and think a wager on him is money wasted.
Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes odds below.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
Il Miracolo Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Antonio Sano, the trainer of Il Miracolo, is also well-known for his association with Gunnevera. In 2016, Gunnevera showcased his talent by winning the Saratoga Special Stakes and Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes. As the winter of 2017 approached, Gunnevera solidified his position as a top contender for the Kentucky Derby after a remarkable victory in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Prior to that triumph, he finished a strong second in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes. Sano’s success with Gunnevera further highlights his expertise and ability to prepare horses for prestigious races.
|Horse
|Il Miracolo
|Post Position
|5
|Odds
|+5000
|Jockey
|Marcos Meneses
|Trainer
|Antonio Sano
|Owner(s)
|Alexandres
|Breeder
|Willow Oak Stable LLC
|Pedigree
|Gun Runner – -Tapit’s World, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|$75,000
Il Miracolo Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Il Miracolo doesn’t exactly boast an eye popping speed rating, which is exactly why he’s the longest shot in the Stakes. He did post a career high his last time out in May, but it was only a speed rating of 91, where the majority of the other horses at Belmont are going to be in the high 90’s or triple digits. The length may give him a punchers chance, but it truly feels like a very, very long shot.
|Career Record
|10(2-3-0)
|Career Earnings
|$103,125
|Earnings Per Start
|$10,313
|Running Style
|Pacesetterr
|Equibase Speed Figure
|84
Il Miracolo Horse Pedigree
|Gun Runner (USA)
2013
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Quiet Giant (USA)
2007
|Giant’s Causeway (USA)
1997
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Mariah’s Storm (USA)
1991
|Quiet Dance (USA)
1993
|Quiet American (USA)
1986
|Misty Dancer (USA)
1988
|Tapit’s World (USA)
2010
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Higher World (USA)
2002
|Peaks And Valleys (USA)
1992
|Mt. Livermore (USA)
1981
|Strike A Balance (USA)
1983
|Sarahs World (USA)
1997
|Holy Bull (USA)
1991
|Native Scent (USA)
1978
Il Miracolo Past Performances and Results
In his relatively short career, spanning 10 races, Il Miracolo has displayed moments of brilliance. With 2 first-place finishes and 3 second-place finishes to his name, he has proven his competitive spirit on the track. Accumulating a total of $103,125 in earnings, Il Miracolo has maintained a respectable average of $10,313 per start. The start of the 2023 season presented some obstacles, as he finished 7th in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes, followed by 5th, 6th, and another 6th place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes, Fountain of Youth Stakes, and Curlin Florida Derby, respectively. However, Il Miracolo showcased his resilience and determination by bouncing back with a well-deserved victory in the Allowance Optional Claiming at Gulfstream Park on May 11, 2023. This win serves as a testament to his potential and sets the stage for his upcoming challenge in the Belmont Stakes.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Gulfstream Park
|5/11/2023
|7
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|84
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|14
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|1
|6
|84
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|6
|76
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|12
|Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|5
|74
|Gulfstream Park
|1/1/2023
|9
|Mucho Macho Man Stakes (Listed)
|Listed
|7
|72
|Aqueduct
|12/3/2022
|7
|Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|6
|55
|Gulfstream Park
|11/12/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|80
|Gulfstream Park
|10/15/2022
|4
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|2
|81
|Gulfstream Park
|9/24/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|2
|60
|Gulfstream Park
|9/10/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|2
|70