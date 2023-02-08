NHL News and Rumors

Ilya Sorokin sizzling for the Islanders in between the posts

Jeremy Freeborn
Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders has had a superb 2022-23 National Hockey League season. On Tuesday, Sorokin notched his fifth shutout of the season, which is tied with Darcy Kuemper of the Washington Capitals for the most in the NHL. He made 32 saves as the Islanders defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-0. This was Sorokin’s second straight shutout as on January 27, 2023, he blanked the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 by making 23 saves.

Shutout over Seattle

Sorokin made eight saves in the first period, 13 saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. Right winger Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland led the Kraken with five shots on goal.

Offensively for the Islanders, Bo Horvat of London, Ontario scored in his second game for his new team. The former Vancouver Canucks captain was traded to New York a week ago in a significant deal. Meanwhile, Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario led the Islanders in scoring with two assists, as he had two helpers. The other three Islanders goal scorers were Zach Parise of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Simon Holmstrom of Tranas, Sweden, and Samuel Bolduc of Laval, Quebec.

2022-23 NHL Stats

Sorokin has a record of 17 wins, 16 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.31 and a career high in save percentage of .926.

Other three shutouts this season

Sorokin’s first shutout of 2022-23 came in a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers at UBS Arena in New York on October 26. He sparkled in making 41 saves. Sorokin then made 49 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 23, and then made 46 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. In this game, Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev of Ruse, Bulgaria also had the shutout.

Islanders in playoff contention

With the win, the Islanders have won four straight games and are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points. However, it should be noted the Penguins have four games in hand.

