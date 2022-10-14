Phil Mickelson insists that his decision to join LIV Golf was the right decision and that he remains on ‘the winning side’. The six-time major champion believes that whilst LIV Golf is trending upwards, the PGA Tour is trending downwards.

LIV Golf Is On The Up, PGA Tour Is Trending Down – Mickelson

Former Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, has spoken out regarding LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Ahead of LIV Jeddah, which gets underway today (14th October), the 52-year-old partook in a press conference in which he insists he is ‘on the winning side’ with LIV Golf.

After leaving the PGA Tour earlier this year along with other huge names in the sport such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, Mickelson firmly believes that he has made the right choice in joining LIV.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are on opposite sides if you like, with the PGA Tour and some of it’s big name players such as Rory McIlroy, claiming it is bad for the sport of golf and is a form of sportswashing. LIV Golf offer extortionate amounts of money for each of their tournaments, with $25 million up for grabs each event, with the winner taking home over $4 million for three days work.

Another huge difference is the format of LIV Golf compared to the regular PGA Tour events. At LIV, each event is only 54 holes long, played over three days with no cut and a field of just 48 players. Compared to the PGA Tour, competitiveness is lacking. However, what it lacks in competition it certainly makes up for in prize money.

Prior to the LIV Jeddah event, the penultimate tournament of the 2022 LIV Invitational Golf Series, Mickelson reiterated that he is on the winning side and that he is overjoyed at being able to play his golf at LIV.

“I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful.

I firmly believe that I’m on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf,” said the left handed golfer.

Mickelson, who reportedly received a $200 million fee just for joining LIV Golf, believes that both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are going to change and evolve, but that he has picked the right side of the fence with LIV.

“I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards and I love the side that I’m on. I love the way they involve us and listen to us in decisions.”