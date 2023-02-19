The Crisler Center, home of the Maize and Blue, turned Green Saturday night.

Putting aside a contentious athletic rivalry that dates back to 1898, Michigan’s players wore warm-up shirts that stated: “Michigan Basketball Stands with MSU.”

The home team’s spirit band performed “MSU Shadows,” in honor of the university that suffered a tragic mass shooting Monday. Three students lost their lives and five were injured when a gunman opened fire at two campus buildings.

Michigan State’s athletic department suspended games during the week, returning Saturday for a key Big Ten men’s basketball matchup.

One of the most significant signs in the student section?

“Little Brother We Love You.”

Nice.

Wolverines Top Spartans In Green Crisler Center

When Michigan State’s men’s basketball team took the Crisler Center floor Saturday, the Wolverine partial stood and cheered. Of course, once the opening tip-off occurred, the partisan celebrations commenced.

The state received what it needed, a highly competitive contest that was not decided until the Wolverines’ 12-0 run over the final two minutes, sealing an 84-72 victory.

Did it heal the hearts of so many who knew the victims? Certainly not. Did it help soothe the nerves of MSU students who are too scared to return to a classroom setting? Wish it would.

But it did accomplish one thing.

Saturday’s UM-MSU title brought a moment of normalcy, a past-time to relieve individuals of immediate concerns over the rising trend of national gun control. Following Monday’s mass shooting in East Lansing, Michigan, USAToday.com reported it was 71st such event this year. And it’s still February.

UM-MSU Game Gives Entire State Moment To Forget

For a short time Saturday, fans forgot about certain things, afforded an opportunity to watch heated rivals flashing hand heart signs to each other.

The environment was different. A green Crisler Center?

Everyone took it in.

“All in all, we played the game for two hours,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. “We played the game to try and make many people back in East Lansing and around the world escape for two hours and enjoy the moment.

“I thought, for the most part, we did our part. They just did it a little better.”

Michigan needed it a little more.

With Saturday’s home win, the Wolverines (15-12, 9-7) still need a strong finish and at least one Big Ten tournament win to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans (16-10, 8-7) appear secure in their March Madness bid.

Still, the rivals’ tourney fates were secondary storylines to helping a state heal.

In a small, yet significant, way.

Hand hearts to all.