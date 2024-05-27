Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500 Fans React To Josef Newgarden Claiming Chaotic Race, Earning Back-2-Back Titles, Kyle Larson Falters During Rain-Delayed IndyCar Debut

Jeff Hawkins
Pure chaos.

That’s the way most IndyCar fans responded to Sunday’s rain-delayed Indianapolis 500, highlighted by Josef Newgarden overcoming the elements and a series intense on-track maneuvers on a slick Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, claiming back-to-back titles for the first time 22 years.

Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward on Lap 200 and earned career win No. 30.

“I’m just so proud of the team,” Newgarden said, as reported by CBS Sports. “They crushed it, I mean, crushed it. They came here with the fastest cars, we worked our tails off.

“I’m just so proud of everybody for Team Penske. That’s the way I wanted to win the thing right there.”

X (Twitter) fans responded to Newgarden and Pato O’Ward grappling with each other over the final, hectic 2.5 miles …

Social media also followed Kyle Larson closely. The NASCAR Cup Series regular made two “rookie” mistakes, but ended up leading the field with 20 laps to go before placing P18 in his series debut. He’ll be back – soon, no doubt …

Like last year, Newgarden jumped into the stands to celebrate with the fans …

Before the hard rain fell, the annual cannon blast preceded the gates swinging open for the early-rising fans to enter the grounds …

Morning radar scans started to become unpleasant …

Causing a near four-hour delay, the rain started falling, instantly putting Larson’ s bid to compete in “The Double,” the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday in jeopardy …

The Cup Series points leader at the midway point of the campaign, Larson remained committed to driving at Indy. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports readied Justin Allgaier to start the race. Larson was expected to arrive for at least the final quarter of the 400-lap event …

After being forced to depart the premises because of lightning, the sell-out crowd was granted permission to re-enter …

Justin Butler and Jodie Comer, actors from the upcoming film “The Bikeriders,” posed and practiced waiving the pre-race green flag Sunday …

Here’s a look at the patient, Indy 500 crowd Sunday …

And the view one portion of the fans experienced …

The first caution period didn’t develop during last year’s race until nearly the first half was complete. Sunday? There were three cautions within the first 30 laps, starting on the first rotation …

Adding to the ever-changing listing of top-five Colton Herta, who was running P2, spun out of contention …

After missing a gear early in the Indy 500, Larson worked his way up through the field before being assessed a drive-thru penalty on Lap 133. It dropped him from a top-10 standing to P22, one lap down. In a resume-building move, Larson manipulated his pit stops to remain on the track to lead four laps …

The 108th running of the Indy 500 likely will be remembered for moves like this by Alexander Rossi. With 11 laps to go, the race featured 16 different leaders …

Newgarden rewarded Team Penske with its 20th Indy 500 title …

O’Ward, vying to become the first Indy 500 champion with Mexican heritage, came up short …

Leaving the IndyCar scene, Larson started his unique, multi-state commute to get to his night job …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

