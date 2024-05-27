Pure chaos.

That’s the way most IndyCar fans responded to Sunday’s rain-delayed Indianapolis 500, highlighted by Josef Newgarden overcoming the elements and a series intense on-track maneuvers on a slick Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, claiming back-to-back titles for the first time 22 years.

Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward on Lap 200 and earned career win No. 30.

“I’m just so proud of the team,” Newgarden said, as reported by CBS Sports. “They crushed it, I mean, crushed it. They came here with the fastest cars, we worked our tails off.

“I’m just so proud of everybody for Team Penske. That’s the way I wanted to win the thing right there.”

X (Twitter) fans responded to Newgarden and Pato O’Ward grappling with each other over the final, hectic 2.5 miles …

WHAT A FINAL LAP! Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward battled to the end in the 108th running of the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/0QqbcbnfYl — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

Social media also followed Kyle Larson closely. The NASCAR Cup Series regular made two “rookie” mistakes, but ended up leading the field with 20 laps to go before placing P18 in his series debut. He’ll be back – soon, no doubt …

“I would definitely love to be back next year.” Kyle Larson reflects on his performance in his first INDYCAR race. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/hESHuxMIrl — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2024

Like last year, Newgarden jumped into the stands to celebrate with the fans …

Before the hard rain fell, the annual cannon blast preceded the gates swinging open for the early-rising fans to enter the grounds …

This is going to be someone’s first #Indy500 Think about that. It begins with the traditional cannon blast as the gates open at 6 AM!#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/UXQqUSNwlT — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

Morning radar scans started to become unpleasant …

Causing a near four-hour delay, the rain started falling, instantly putting Larson’ s bid to compete in “The Double,” the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday in jeopardy …

View from the media center at the IMS. Storms arriving right on schedule with ample warning. Still a bummer to see on race day but already clearing by Terre Haute. #indy500 pic.twitter.com/2PB4Km29zr — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 26, 2024

The Cup Series points leader at the midway point of the campaign, Larson remained committed to driving at Indy. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports readied Justin Allgaier to start the race. Larson was expected to arrive for at least the final quarter of the 400-lap event …

“I want to be here.” Kyle Larson explains why running in the #Indy500 is a priority for him as he attempts to complete the Indy 500/NASCAR double. pic.twitter.com/ScP1rcW4Wg — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

After being forced to depart the premises because of lightning, the sell-out crowd was granted permission to re-enter …

Lightning has cleared the area around the Speedway. Gates have re-opened, and spectators may return to the grandstands. pic.twitter.com/hMqA5cxNMm — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

Justin Butler and Jodie Comer, actors from the upcoming film “The Bikeriders,” posed and practiced waiving the pre-race green flag Sunday …

Just made friends with Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, no big deal. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/MdJNFiCpwD — Borg-Warner Trophy™ (@BorgTrophy) May 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the patient, Indy 500 crowd Sunday …

People as far as the eye can see…what a crowd, especially for an event that has been delayed for 4 hours. This is Indy! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/nIglXrslxq — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) May 26, 2024

And the view one portion of the fans experienced …

The view from the stands! Show us where you’re watching the #Indy500! 📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/WXXZxqWffz — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

The first caution period didn’t develop during last year’s race until nearly the first half was complete. Sunday? There were three cautions within the first 30 laps, starting on the first rotation …

TROUBLE right at the start! Multiple cars involved in a Lap 1 incident! 📺: #Indy500 on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7jXuG3oJ1F — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 26, 2024

Adding to the ever-changing listing of top-five Colton Herta, who was running P2, spun out of contention …

Around goes the No. 26! This year’s Indy dream ends for @ColtonHerta. 📺: #Indy500 on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/Wz7psaVWGD — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 26, 2024

After missing a gear early in the Indy 500, Larson worked his way up through the field before being assessed a drive-thru penalty on Lap 133. It dropped him from a top-10 standing to P22, one lap down. In a resume-building move, Larson manipulated his pit stops to remain on the track to lead four laps …

KYLE LARSON OUT HERE LEADING AT THE INDY 500 pic.twitter.com/0TCh2FoKVa — Skewcar (@Skewcar) May 26, 2024

The 108th running of the Indy 500 likely will be remembered for moves like this by Alexander Rossi. With 11 laps to go, the race featured 16 different leaders …

Newgarden rewarded Team Penske with its 20th Indy 500 title …

O’Ward, vying to become the first Indy 500 champion with Mexican heritage, came up short …

Leaving the IndyCar scene, Larson started his unique, multi-state commute to get to his night job …