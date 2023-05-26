Indianapolis 500: How to Watch, Stream, Odds, Starting Grid, Full Schedule, & More

This weekend race fans have all the can ask for in the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

The upcoming weekend is set to be a thrilling one for motorsports enthusiasts, as it features the highly anticipated Indianapolis 500, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, and the exhilarating Coca-Cola 600. Among these events, the Indianapolis 500, known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” promises to be an extraordinary spectacle.

The excitement surrounding the Indy 500 has been amplified by recent developments, including a surprising last-minute change in the lineup during the qualifiers. Jack Harvey secured a spot in the race, while Graham Rahal, initially left out, was granted an opportunity following an unexpected turn of events. Moreover, Monday’s practice race saw Stefan Wilson involved in a collision, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and his subsequent withdrawal from the competition. This unfortunate incident provided Rahal with another chance to participate in the race.

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the Indy 500 action, here’s how you can watch the race and pit stop competition. Tune in to the official broadcasting channels that will provide comprehensive coverage of the event, capturing every thrilling lap and pit stop. Join millions of viewers around the world as they witness the pursuit of victory and the crowning of a new champion at this prestigious race.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023 Indy 500

When?

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 12:45 p.m

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.

Indy 500 TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 22

Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, May 26

Final practice – “Carb Day”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Best odds to win

• Alex Palou +550

• Pato O’Ward +650

• Scott Dixon +850

• Takuma Sato +1000

2023 Indy 500 starting grid

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet