Indianapolis 500: How to Watch, Stream, Odds, Starting Grid, Full Schedule, & More

Colin Lynch
Indianapolis 500

This weekend race fans have all the can ask for in the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

The upcoming weekend is set to be a thrilling one for motorsports enthusiasts, as it features the highly anticipated Indianapolis 500, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, and the exhilarating Coca-Cola 600. Among these events, the Indianapolis 500, known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” promises to be an extraordinary spectacle.

The excitement surrounding the Indy 500 has been amplified by recent developments, including a surprising last-minute change in the lineup during the qualifiers. Jack Harvey secured a spot in the race, while Graham Rahal, initially left out, was granted an opportunity following an unexpected turn of events. Moreover, Monday’s practice race saw Stefan Wilson involved in a collision, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and his subsequent withdrawal from the competition. This unfortunate incident provided Rahal with another chance to participate in the race.

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the Indy 500 action, here’s how you can watch the race and pit stop competition. Tune in to the official broadcasting channels that will provide comprehensive coverage of the event, capturing every thrilling lap and pit stop. Join millions of viewers around the world as they witness the pursuit of victory and the crowning of a new champion at this prestigious race.

When?

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 12:45 p.m

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.

Indy 500 TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 22

Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, May 26

Final practice – “Carb Day”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Best odds to win
• Alex Palou +550
• Pato O’Ward +650
• Scott Dixon +850
• Takuma Sato +1000

2023 Indy 500 starting grid

  1. Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  2. Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  3. Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  4. Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
  5. Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  6. Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  7. Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  8. Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  9. Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  10. Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  11. Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
  12. Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
  13. Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  14. Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
  15. Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
  16. Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  17. Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
  18. Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
  19. Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
  20. Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
  21. Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
  22. Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
  23. David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
  24. Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
  25. Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
  26. Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
  27. Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
  28. RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
  29. Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  30. Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  31. Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
  32. Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  33. Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top