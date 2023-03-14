NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts Are Releasing QB Matt Ryan

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract

The Indianapolis Colts are releasing quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Colts acquired Ryan in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Ryan’s tenure with the Colts was shaky at best.

He started 12 games and had a 4-7-1 record.

Ryan threw 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and accumulated 3,057 passing yards.

He was set to enter the final year of his five-year $150 million contract originally negotiated with the Falcons.

What’s Next For Ryan?

Ryan joins a long list of quarterbacks who will be looking for a new team.

They include Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

At 37 years of age, he is the oldest among this group.

Will he be willing to accept a contract as a backup quarterback?

He is a four-time Pro Bowler, the 2016 NFL MVP, and the 2016 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryan never won a Super Bowl title, but he was just two quarters from doing so in 2017 in Super Bowl 51 when the New England Patriots made that incomparable comeback after falling behind 21-3 at halftime and 28-3 late in the third quarter.

Ryan’s legacy will unfortunately always be associated with this disappointing Super Bowl loss.

What’s Next For The Colts?

The Colts will look to the upcoming NFL Draft to find their franchise quarterback of the future.

Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement before the 2019 season, the Colts have gone through a steady stream of quarterbacks including Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.

This was a huge culture change as the Colts only had two main quarterbacks during the span of two generations: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Will Ryan Retire?

It is possible that if there are no good opportunities for Ryan, he could retire from the NFL.

Only Aaron Rodgers who is 39 is an older starting quarterback in the league.

The quarterback position is getting younger with the talent annually drafted and immediately put into the starting lineups of NFL teams.

The era of the drafted quarterback sitting on the sidelines and learning from the veteran starter is long gone.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract

Indianapolis Colts Are Releasing QB Matt Ryan

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  56min
NFL News and Rumors
Stephon Gilmore
Indianapolis Colts Trade CB Stephon Gilmore To Dallas Cowboys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets Finalizing Deal With Ex Packers WR Allen Lazard
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Jessie Bates III
Former Bengals Safety Jessie Bates III Signs With Atlanta Falcons
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills stares.
Chicago Bears Sign Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds To Four-Year Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Sam Darnold
Ex Panthers QB Sam Darnold Signs Contract With San Francisco 49ers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
J.J. Watt
Retired Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Completes Career First Golf Hole-In-One
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top