Indianapolis Colts Are Releasing QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are releasing quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Colts acquired Ryan in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Ryan’s tenure with the Colts was shaky at best.

He started 12 games and had a 4-7-1 record.

Ryan threw 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and accumulated 3,057 passing yards.

He was set to enter the final year of his five-year $150 million contract originally negotiated with the Falcons.

What’s Next For Ryan?

Ryan joins a long list of quarterbacks who will be looking for a new team.

They include Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

At 37 years of age, he is the oldest among this group.

Will he be willing to accept a contract as a backup quarterback?

He is a four-time Pro Bowler, the 2016 NFL MVP, and the 2016 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryan never won a Super Bowl title, but he was just two quarters from doing so in 2017 in Super Bowl 51 when the New England Patriots made that incomparable comeback after falling behind 21-3 at halftime and 28-3 late in the third quarter.

Ryan’s legacy will unfortunately always be associated with this disappointing Super Bowl loss.

What’s Next For The Colts?

The Colts will look to the upcoming NFL Draft to find their franchise quarterback of the future.

Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement before the 2019 season, the Colts have gone through a steady stream of quarterbacks including Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.

This was a huge culture change as the Colts only had two main quarterbacks during the span of two generations: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Will Ryan Retire?

It is possible that if there are no good opportunities for Ryan, he could retire from the NFL.

Only Aaron Rodgers who is 39 is an older starting quarterback in the league.

The quarterback position is getting younger with the talent annually drafted and immediately put into the starting lineups of NFL teams.

The era of the drafted quarterback sitting on the sidelines and learning from the veteran starter is long gone.

