NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts Delete Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Indianapolis Colts

Yesterday, May 14, was the pageantry and hoopla associated with the 2025 NFL Schedule release.  The NFL, masters of marketing, leak pieces of the schedule; however, hours of programming are still devoted to its release.  Teams also do their own marketing with catchy videos and graphics.

The Indianapolis Colts obviously spent a lot of time on their NFL Schedule release video.  It was Minecraft-themed, and it took fans through each week’s opponent with noteworthy and presumably appropriate Minecraft graphics for each.

The shelf life of the Colts’ video was short-lived.  It was pulled after it was shared.  The reason has to do with the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 opponent and the corresponding graphics.

Who Is The Colts’ Week 1 Opponent?

The Colts face the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of the season.  The graphics used by the Colts’ marketing team include a dolphin swimming in the ocean.  A box above the dolphin indicates it is Tyreek Hill.  As Hill the dolphin is swimming away, he hears a siren and is approached by the Coast Guard with a uniformed figure on the boat.

The video was most likely pulled because Hill was arrested while driving to Hard Rock Stadium last year before a game.

It is unclear whether the Dolphins or Hill himself objected to how close art imitated life in the video, or if someone else made a comment that prompted the video to be pulled.

Check out the video and see what you think.  Was that enough to pull the video?  At worst, the Colts’ marketing team could have edited the Week 1 portion and reissued it.

Is the Dolphins’ graphic the reason to pull it?

Given the people who take screenshots and download everything immediately, it is not truly deleted anyway.

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Delete Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
Bumper NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule Revealed For 2025-26
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen runs the ball.
NFL Schedule 2025: Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football Matchups
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5
NFL Announces Six Of Its Seven 2025 International Games
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders Handed Another Slice of Bad News as Dillon Gabriel Adjudged to be “Better” in Rookie Minicamp
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 13 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles stands.
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Kickoff Game Set, Fox Dec. Doubleheader
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 12 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady holds a mic up to his face.
Tom Brady Shares His Biggest Regret, And It’s Not From The Football Field
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 8 2025
More News
Arrow to top