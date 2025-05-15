Indianapolis Colts Delete Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video

Yesterday, May 14, was the pageantry and hoopla associated with the 2025 NFL Schedule release. The NFL, masters of marketing, leak pieces of the schedule; however, hours of programming are still devoted to its release. Teams also do their own marketing with catchy videos and graphics.

The Indianapolis Colts obviously spent a lot of time on their NFL Schedule release video. It was Minecraft-themed, and it took fans through each week’s opponent with noteworthy and presumably appropriate Minecraft graphics for each.

The shelf life of the Colts’ video was short-lived. It was pulled after it was shared. The reason has to do with the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 opponent and the corresponding graphics.

Who Is The Colts’ Week 1 Opponent?

The Colts face the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of the season. The graphics used by the Colts’ marketing team include a dolphin swimming in the ocean. A box above the dolphin indicates it is Tyreek Hill. As Hill the dolphin is swimming away, he hears a siren and is approached by the Coast Guard with a uniformed figure on the boat.

The video was most likely pulled because Hill was arrested while driving to Hard Rock Stadium last year before a game.

It is unclear whether the Dolphins or Hill himself objected to how close art imitated life in the video, or if someone else made a comment that prompted the video to be pulled.

Check out the video and see what you think. Was that enough to pull the video? At worst, the Colts’ marketing team could have edited the Week 1 portion and reissued it.

That’s fine, I downloaded the Minecraft schedule release for the Colts 🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/JJdSPkJIKN — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) May 15, 2025

Is the Dolphins’ graphic the reason to pull it?

Sorry Colts, but screenshots live forever 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wzn9pG5vEp — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) May 15, 2025

Given the people who take screenshots and download everything immediately, it is not truly deleted anyway.