Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away

The Indianapolis Colts announced on social media that owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away on Wednesday, May 21. In the official statement, the team said Irsay “passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon.” Irsay would have turned 66 on June 13.

Jim Irsay’s Role With The Colts

His father Robert Irsay bought the then-Baltimore Colts when Jim was 12 years old. After Jim graduated from SMU in 1982, he went to work in the organization initially serving as the vice president and general manager from 1984-1996 and as the owner/chairman/CEO from 1997 until his death. Under Irsay’s leadership, the Colts won the 2007 Super Bowl with Peyton Manning as quarterback.

Three things I’ll remember about Jim Irsay from stories that were told to me about him over the years: – He made it a point to give every Colts employee a birthday card with a $100 bill. – He would randomly give the homeless a wad of cash from time to time in hopes of helping… pic.twitter.com/tiaVbuUM9i — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) May 21, 2025

He was an outspoken person who did not shy away from sharing his opinions on any issue. Irsay’s legacy includes many philanthropic efforts. He founded an organization called Kicking The Stigma which was aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues. NFL analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala said that Irsay’s work with this organization made the league better.

I know he had his flaws, but his good far ourweighed his imperfections. His heart was big, charitable, & good.

He brought football and credibility to the city I love.

He will be missed.

I’m sad. Very sad.#Colts #Irsay #RIP 😢🙏💔 — Zoo! (@SuprCityIndyFan) May 22, 2025

Colts Fans Are Shocked

Fans are wondering if Irsay was at the Wednesday NFL owners’ meeting and what might have happened to him if he died in his sleep in the afternoon. His final tweet was sent at 11:58 AM, and it was a good luck message to the Indiana Pacers who are playing Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs against the New York Knicks in New York on Wednesday night.

Jim Irsay final tweet 7 hours ago pic.twitter.com/L6tKyCfz0o — Jay (@JayHardy252) May 22, 2025

Irsay is survived by three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and 10 grandchildren.