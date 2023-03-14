NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts Trade CB Stephon Gilmore To Dallas Cowboys

Wendi Oliveros
Stephon Gilmore

Less than one year after the Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal, the team is trading him.

The Colts are trading Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gilmore, 32, is a former Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

This Will Be Gilmore’s 4th Team In 4 Years

Gilmore started his career with the Buffalo Bills.

He spent four seasons with the Patriots through 2020.

In 2021, he was a member of the Carolina Panthers, and in 2022 he was a Colt.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler in 11 NFL seasons.

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore is also a member of the New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team and the All-2010s Team.

He had 2 interceptions and 53 solo tackles through 16 games in 2022, but the Colts did not live up to anyone’s expectations.

The Cowboys Are Adding Depth At The Cornerback Position

Trevon Diggs and Da’Ron Bland will team up with Gilmore.

An Odd Free Agency Period In 2023

Trades are dominating the headlines on the day before the NFL 2023 year officially kicks off on March 15 at 4:00 PM EST.

Of course, the speculation around Aaron Rodgers and his pending trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets is the big news.

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was also traded to the New York Giants earlier in the day.

His trade is even more complex given that he got married to WNBA and Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum recently.

Are Other Trades Expected In The Coming Days?

It is hard to say; NFL offseasons are always unpredictable.

Free agents can officially sign contracts with their new teams beginning tomorrow so it seems like the trades, except for a potential Rodgers one, will move to the back burner.

The Rodgers one could be the blockbuster trade of the offseason should it occur, following the Deshaun Watson trade of 2022 and the Matthew Stafford trade of 2021.

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
