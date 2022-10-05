Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

We have an AFC Conference football matchup when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night football. We have four plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our four picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $30649.06
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos, Props Betting Picks
- Matt Ryan over 241 passing yards @ -103 with Betonline
- 3 straight scores by 1 team NO @ +127 with Betonline
- Scoreless quarter YES @ +202 with Betonline
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 1: Matt Ryan over 241 passing yards +102 @ Betonline
Denver has a pretty stout passing defense but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 243 yards on Thursday night.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 2: 3 Straight Scores by 1 team NO +127 @ Betonline
These offenses don’t score the football much, and the defenses are likely better than the respective offenses. This is going to be a low-scoring affair on Thursday Night, and it’s doubtful either team will go on a three-straight scoring streak against the other.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 3: Scoreless quarter YES +202 @ Betonline
Neither side averages more than 17 points per game, and both teams play decent defense. The oddsmakers setting the total at 42.5 points is a dead giveaway, they expect a low scoring game. Indy has had eight scoreless quarters and Denver has been shutout in four, and at +202 its worth a free $1000 bet.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Prop Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Indianapolis Colts
|+150
|Denver Broncos
|-175