Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

philnaessens
We have an AFC Conference football matchup when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night football.

 

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos, Props Betting Picks

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 1: Matt Ryan over 241 passing yards +102  @ Betonline 

Denver has a pretty stout passing defense but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 243 yards on Thursday night. 

 

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 2: 3 Straight Scores by 1 team NO +127  @ Betonline 

These offenses don’t score the football much, and the defenses are likely better than the respective offenses. This is going to be a low-scoring affair on Thursday Night, and it’s doubtful either team will go on a three-straight scoring streak against the other. 

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Pick 3: Scoreless quarter YES +202  @ Betonline 

Neither side averages more than 17 points per game, and both teams play decent defense. The oddsmakers setting the total at 42.5 points is a dead giveaway, they expect a low scoring game. Indy has had eight scoreless quarters and Denver has been shutout in four, and at +202 its worth a free $1000 bet.

 

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Prop Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Indianapolis Colts +150 Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football
Denver Broncos -175 Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

 

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
