Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Jacksonville when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in this AFC South matchup.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Predictions and Best Bets

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars TT under 20.5 points

The Colts defense allowed Houston to score just 20 points, the Jags are going to have a difficult time against a stout Indianapolis defense.

The under is 6-0 in Colts last 6 games as a favorite and 5-0 in Colts last 5 vs. AFC. The under is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games as a home underdog and 5-1 in Jaguars last 6 home games.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Jaguars TT under 20.5 points.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 2: Indianapolis -3.5 points

Indianapolis started off slowly, but quarterback Matt Ryan tossed for 352 yards and should dominate the Jacksonville secondary this Sunday.

The Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following an ATS loss and 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog and 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play the Indianapolis Colts to cover the 3.5 point spread in this Sunday NFL contest.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 3: Indianapolis FH -2.5 points

Ryan and the Colts are going to attack Jacksonville early and often.

The Colts are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games and 18-7-1 ATS in their last 26 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Conversely, the Jaguars are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games following an ATS loss and the Jaguars are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games following a straight-up loss.

Our tip is to play Indianapolis to cover the FH -2.5 points spread in this NFC South matchup.

