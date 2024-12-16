NHL News and Rumors

Inside look at Buffalo Sabres’s 10 game losing streak

Jeremy Freeborn
Tbe most struggling team in the National Hockey League at the moment are the Buffalo Sabres. They have now lost 10 straight games and are the fourth worst team in the NHL. Remember, the Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2010-11.

Inside Look at the Streak

The streak commenced on November 27 in a 1-0 Sabres loss to the Minnesota Wild. It was one of two times the Sabres have been shutout during the streak as they were also blanked 3-0 by the New York Islanders on November 30. The netminders with shutouts against the Sabres in this 10 game stretch were Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden and Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin of Mezhdurechensk, Russia.

The Sabres were able to generate a point in three of the losses. They were beaten 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks on November 29 in overtime, 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on December 5 in overtime, and 6-5 to the Detroit Red Wings on December 9 in a shootout.

In three of the Sabres losses during the streak, they had a multi-goal lead. Buffalo led the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on December 3 before losing 5-4. The Avalanche comeback was the biggest comeback of the season. Then on December 9, the Sabres were leading the Red Wings 5-3 with 10 minutes left before losing 6-5. Then on Sunday, the Sabres led the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 before losing 5-3.

In seven of the 10 losses, the Sabres scored first. The other losses in the streak came on December 7 (lost 5-2 to Utah), on December 11 (lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers) and on December 14 (lost 4-2 to Washington). In the 10 games, the Sabres were outscored 39-23. The longest Sabres losing streak in franchise history was 18 games during the 2020-21 season. That is tied with the 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest losing streak in NHL history.

Where are the Sabres in the standings?

Buffalo has a record of 11 wins, 16 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 26 points. They have the fourth fewest points in the NHL. The only three teams with fewer points than the Sabres are the Montreal Canadiens (25), the Chicago Blackhawks (22), and the Nashville Predators (22). Buffalo is six points back of the Ottawa Senators for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

 

 

Sabres
