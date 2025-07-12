The finalists for 2025 Wimbledon have been determined and for the 13th time world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy will face world number two Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. On Friday in the semifinals, Sinner beat Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz of the United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6. Let’s take a look at the dozen matches that Sinner has played Alcaraz, with Alcaraz winning eight of the matches.

2021 Paris Masters

Their first ever meeting came in the Paris Indoor four years ago, which Alcaraz won 7-6, 7-5. Alcaraz won the first set tiebreak convincingly 7-1. Alcaraz would go on to lose to French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

2022 Wimbledon

Sinner won this fourth roumd match in four sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. Sinner then lost his quarterfinal matchup to the player he beat today–Novak Djokovic, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in a dramatic five setter.

2022 Umag

This was the first time Alcaraz faced Sinner in an ATP Final, and it came in this Croatian town. Sinner won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1. This was Sinner’s first ever ATP title on clay.

2022 United States Open

Alcaraz won this five set thriller, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz went on to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the final for his first ATP title, and became the youngest world number one ever on the ATP Tour.

2023 Indian Wells

Alcaraz won this semifinal matchup 7-6, 6-3. Alcaraz went on to win the Indian Wells title, 6-3, 6-2 over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

2023 Miami

In their second straight semifinal meeting at an ATP Masters 1000 Series event in the United States, Sinner came through with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win. Sinner had the service advantage, as he had eight aces and four double faults, compared to Alcaraz’s five aces and eight double faults. Sinner then lost the Miami Open final to Medvedev 7-5. 6-3.

2023 Beijing

In their third semifinal match in 2023, and first ever meeting in Asia, Sinner came through with a 7-6, 6-1 win. Sinner would go on to win the 2023 Beijing Open, 7-6, 7-6 in the final over Medvedev. This was the last time Sinner has beaten Alcaraz.

2024 Indian Wells

Alcaraz won this controversial semifinal matchup 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, and then beat Medvedev in the final, 7-6, 6-1. Sinner did not receive the ATP points for reaching the semifinal, and later served a suspension for taking clostebol.

2024 French Open

Alcaraz beat Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in another five set thriller. Alcaraz went on to beat Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 for his third grand slam title.

2024 Beijing

Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final 6-7, 6-4, 7-6. This was Alcaraz’s fourth ATP title in 2024.

2025 Rome

Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final of his home country, 7-6, 6-1. This was Sinner’s first final after his suspension.

2025 French Open

Alcaraz beat Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.