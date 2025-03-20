Golf News and Rumors

Inside look at Rory McIlroy’s victories via the playoff

Jeremy Freeborn
Rory McIlroy Reveals TGL Team, Joins Boston Common Golf With Keegan Bradley & Tyrrell Hatton

Rory McIlroy pleased all Irishmen on Monday when he won The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy has not won a major title in men’s golf in 11 years, but has now won the unofficial fifth major in men’s golf twice as he also was victorious in 2019.

In Monday’s playoff, the playoff was not particularly close whatsoever. American J.J. Spaun struggled on one of golf’s most difficult holes (triple bogeyed the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, by shooting his tee-shot into the water). McIlroy’s performance in the playoff can be best described as ordinary. However, sometimes being average is good enough to get in the winner’s circle.

For McIlroy, Monday’s win (which just so happened to be on St. Patrick’s Day), was the fourth time in his career he won in a playoff on the PGA Tour, and the fifth time in his professional golf career. Let’s take a look at McIlroy’s four other wins in a playoff.

2011 Shanghai Masters

Before the event was on the European Tour, McIlroy won $2 million by winning this event in China open to 30 golfers on the European and Asian tours. McIlroy had a four round score of -18 and beat American Anthony Kim on the first extra hole with a par score.

 2016 Tour Championship

In 2016, McIlroy won his first of three career FedEx Cup Playoffs. At the Tour Championship in Atlanta, McIlroy posted a winning score of -12 to beat Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell in a playoff that required four holes to determine a winner.

2019 WSBC Champions

For the second time, McIlroy won a playoff in China. This time, he won his third World Golf Championship event. At the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, McIlroy beat American Xander Schauffele in a playoff. After posting a four round score of -19, McIlroy beat Schauffele with a birdie on the first extra hole.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

In this PGA team event, Mcllroy teamed up with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, and beat American Chad Ramey and France’s Martin Trainer in a playoff. McIlroy and Lowry only needed to post a score of par in the playoff to win.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
