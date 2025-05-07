Inter beats Barcelona in Champions League semifinal thriller

What we saw on Tuesday was one of the most exciting soccer moments in Champions League history. If you like goals, there was a ton of them. In fact, there were 13 combined goals between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona over the two legs in the semifinals, and as a result, Inter Milan has qualified for the 2025 Champions League Final on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

A week ago in Barcelona, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona tied at three goals apiece. Then on Tuesday, Inter Milan defeated FC Barcelona 4-3 in extra time for a 7-6 overall win. Inter Milan tied the game in the third minute of injury time in the second half and won the match in the ninth minute of extra time.

Who were the goal scorers in the two legs for Inter Milan?

A week ago in Barcelona, Inter Milan had two goals from Denzel Dumfries, the right-back from Rhoon, Netherlands, who had six goals in Series A action this year. The other five goal scorers for Inter Milan over the two games were striker Marcus Thuram of Parma, Italy, striker Lautaro Martinez of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, Turkish national midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, a native of Mannheim, Germany, centre-back Francesco Acerbi of Vizzolo Predabissi, Italy, and midfielder Davide Frattesi of Rome, Italy. Thuram actually scored only 30 seconds into the match a week ago in Spain, Acerbi scored the dramatic game tying goal to even the two game series at six, and Frattesi scored the game-winner.

Historical significance

The 13 combined goals between Inter Milan and Barcelona were the most goals ever in a Champions League tie. They tied the record set in 2018 as Liverpool defeated Roma 7-6 in the semifinals. Inter Milan will now play the winner of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. After one leg, the French club leads by a score of 1-0.